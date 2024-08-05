Legacy of Courage and Faithfulness

Photo By Spc. Dharyian Christian | More than 350 Soldiers participated in the deactivation of the 8th Squadron, 1st...... read more read more Photo By Spc. Dharyian Christian | More than 350 Soldiers participated in the deactivation of the 8th Squadron, 1st Cavalry Regiment color casing ceremony at Lancer Field, Aug. 1st, 2024, Joint Base Lewis-McChord, Washington. 8-1 Cav was reactivated on JBLM on April 17, 2007 and was reassigned to 2nd Stryker Brigade Combat Team on July 22nd, 2010. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Dharyian Christian, I Corps Public Affairs) see less | View Image Page

JOINT BASE LEWIS-MCCHORD, Wash. – More than 350 Soldiers stood in formation on Lancer Field for the formal deactivation ceremony of the 8th Squadron, 1st Cavalry Regiment “Blackhawks” (8-1), 2nd Stryker Brigade Combat Team (2-2 SBCT) on August 1, 2024.



The 1st Cavalry Regiment was redesignated on April 17, 2007, as Headquarters and Headquarters Troop, 8th Squadron, 1st Cavalry Regiment, assigned to the 5th Brigade Combat Team, 2nd Infantry Division. It has been part of America’s First Corps and 7th Infantry Division out of Joint Base Lewis-McChord since then.



The deactivation of the 1st Cavalry Regiment marks a significant and poignant moment in American military history. This decision was made as part of the Army Force Restructure Transformation initiative announced in 2022. The restructuring plan aims to modernize and optimize the U.S. Army's force structure to better meet the challenges of the 21st-century strategic environment.



The 1st Cavalry Regiment has an illustrious history spanning nearly two centuries, tracing its origins back to the establishment of the United States Regiment of Dragoons in 1833. This founding followed the dissolution of the United States Mounted Rangers, who had distinguished themselves in the Black Hawk War. The newly formed regiment quickly proved its effectiveness, leading to the raising of a second Dragoon Regiment in 1836, which was eventually redesignated as the First Regiment of Dragoons, a name synonymous with excellence and valor on the battlefield.



In 1863, as part of a reorganization effort, Congress and the U.S. Army assigned numerical designations to cavalry units based on the chronology of their establishment. This led to the First Regiment of Dragoons being officially recognized as the 1st Cavalry Regiment, a designation that has carried a legacy of honor, courage, and unwavering dedication to duty.



Throughout its history, the 1st Cavalry Regiment, particularly the renowned 8th Squadron, has been part of many battles, including the Mexican War, Indian Wars, Civil War, the overseas engagements in the War with Spain and the Philippine Insurrection, World War II, and the complex operations of the War on Terrorism. The Soldiers of the regiment have always answered the call to serve with bravery and distinction.



In recent years, the 1st Cavalry Regiment has adapted to changing strategic priorities, shifting its focus from the Global War on Terror to the United States Indo-Pacific Command (USINDOPACOM) Area of Responsibility (AOR) as part of the pivot to the Pacific. This strategic realignment has seen the Blackhawks engage in a wide range of activities, from conducting bilateral and combined training exercises with partner nations to directly participating in forward-deployed operations aimed at countering global adversaries and near-peer competitors in the USINDOPACOM AOR and beyond.



“Every couple of years, the Army undergoes a Force Structure Transformation to keep pace with technology, adjust to the national strategic objectives, as well as compete and defeat our evolving near-peer adversaries,” said 1st Lt. Hannah Bailey, a military intelligence officer assigned to the Blackhawks at JBLM. “Over the last couple of years, the global security environment has shifted away from counterinsurgency and counterterrorism, and the Army has transitioned its focus to large-scale combat operations against technologically advancing military powers. As a response to this, the Army has determined to re-balance our modern force structure by reducing legacy formations. With the new Force Structure, the Army has determined to inactivate cavalry squadrons within US-based Stryker Brigade Combat Teams and Infantry Brigade Combat Teams.”



Bailey explained that most cavalry scouts are being consolidated into Armored Brigade Combat Teams (ABCT), while many others will reclassify to 19C (Bradley Crewmember).



The motto of the 1st Cavalry Regiment, "Animo et Fide," which translates to "Courageous and Faithful," served as a guiding principle for the Soldiers and units that made up the regiment. It embodied the spirit of courage, steadfastness, and loyalty that have defined the regiment throughout its long and distinguished history and inspired generations of warriors to uphold the highest traditions of military service and sacrifice.



For nearly two centuries, the 1st Cavalry Regiment has upheld that motto from its origins to the present year (2024).



While the deactivation of the 1st Cavalry Regiment represents the end of an era, it also marks the beginning of a new chapter in the history of the U.S. Army. The Soldiers and units of the 1st Cavalry Regiment, known for their valor and steadfastness in the face of adversity, will be remembered and honored for their contributions to the nation's defense.