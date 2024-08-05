Green to Silver - Signal Soldier is promoted from Sgt. 1st Class to Captain

FORT EISENHOWER, Ga. – Using your education and experience is a cornerstone of climbing the corporate ladder. In the Army, that education and experience can help Soldiers jump from officer to enlisted and usually that means starting over as a 2nd lieutenant.



For one Signal Soldier, that transition was not starting from the beginning but being recognized for his specialized expertise and education. The newly promoted Capt. Colin M. Bridges, Sr. was yesterday a Sgt. 1st Class, a senior non-commissioned officer, leading and teaching Soldiers in the complex world of Information Technology.



“This is not your average ceremony,” said Col. Julia Donley, 43rd Chief of Signal at the U.S. Army Cyber Center of Excellence, speaking at the promotion ceremony. “It is not every day we direct commission someone to the rank of captain from sergeant first class. In fact, it is the first time we have done this in the Signal Corps.”



Striving to enhance his career and taking advantage of every opportunity Army service offers, Bridges obtained a Bachelor’s and Master’s of Science in Cybersecurity, including certificates in CompTIA A+, Security +, intermediate and advanced level Cybersecurity Analyst, Amazon Web Services Cloud Practitioner, and Cisco Certified Network Associate. This, coupled with his extensive military training, led to the path of a commission.



“You can do that? Yes, you can do that,” said Donley. “Being the first means you’re not the last. So, you can go out there and find others like you who are going to be able to follow your footsteps and direct commission.”



Following a renewal of his Oath of Office, Capt. Bridges addressed the assembled guests, including his wife Bria and their six children.

“One of the most valuable lessons I have learned throughout my career is that everyone here has faced some sort of adversity,” said the Evansville, Ind. Native. “How we face it and how we overcame it is what makes us who we are.”



“I am dedicated to contributing my all to the Officer Corps and to supporting the ongoing success of those who preceded me I eagerly anticipate the opportunity to collaborate with many of you again in this elevated role.”



Admittedly not one for public speaking, Bridges managed to thank his fellow Soldiers, leadership, and most importantly, his family for being along on his ride and providing much-needed support to be successful in his Army career.

