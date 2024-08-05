DOD to honor Jackson team member

The Department of Defense Family Advocacy Program will recognize a Fort Jackson team member for her efforts to prevent domestic abuse and child abuse, Aug. 13.



Kamala Henley, a Fort Jackson Family Advocacy Program specialist, will be honored for her “exceptional efforts in the prevention of domestic abuse, and child abuse and neglect for Service members, their families, and intimate partners.”



Henley, who confesses to not like being in the spotlight, said the honor was very humbling and “surreal.”



“I don’t do anything out of wanting to be recognized for anything I do,” she said. “It’s out of a desire to see people learn while they thrive.”



She didn’t think about how the honor reflected her, but how it can benefit the installation.



“One of my first thoughts was that this recognition by the Office of the Deputy Assistant Secretary of Defense will be great for our program by letting the Fort Jackson community know the services we provide, and bring more participation,” she said.



Her supervisor, Benita Cunningham, the post’s Family Advocacy Program manager, lauded Henley’s humility and knowledge.



“No job is too low or too great” for her, Cunningham said. “She denies no team member or customer her assistance. She will be the first to volunteer for assignments outside of her duty hours when others will not attend.”



Henley was integral in developing the first Healthy Relationship Art Contest for Department of Defense students on Fort Jackson. She also created the first post-wide Family Wellness Day where more than 30 off-post services spoke about the services they provide and how to combat domestic and intimate partner violence. Henley also provides installation-wide child abuse and neglect training.



She also works closely with the Child and Youth Services’ Child Development Centers to educate them on child abuse, neglect and problematic sexual behaviors.



Henley’s passion is not putting herself first, but rather the prevention of abuse that not only negatively affects a person’s life, but the Army’s readiness as well.



“Preventing abuse is very important to me, especially when children are involved,” she said. “Children deserve to grow up in a safe, healthy environment. They do not deserve to witness intimate partner violence or become victims of abuse and/or neglect. The effects of living through that trauma can be life-long debilitation, mentally and physically. All children should be able to grow and blossom to being the best version of themselves possible so they can live their purpose and contribute greatly to society.”



That will be a better future for all of us, she added.





Fort Jackson’s Family Advocacy Program and Army Community service has many programs that help prevent domestic abuse, and child abuse and neglect.



They have stress and anger management classes; healthy relationship classes; a child abuse and neglect class for Department of Defense Education Activity and CYS employees; and a New Parent Support Program.



The NPSP helps new parents by educating them on infant care and the expectation after the baby arrives to decrease the parent’s post-partum stress.



“The things that you can do to make your family stronger and healthier we have that here,” Henley said. “And if we don’t have it, we work with agencies who can help.”



The Family Advocacy Program “should be the first place people should come if they want to learn about healthy relationships,” she added.



The Family Advocacy Program helps Soldiers and Families recognize and meet the unique challenges of military lifestyles. The services include seminars, workshops, counseling, and intervention to help strengthen Army Families, enhance resiliency and relationship skills, and improve quality of life.



The program has additional programs such as transitional compensation program for abused dependents and the Victim Advocacy Program.

For more information about the Family Advocacy Program call (803) 751-5256 or visit: https://jackson.armymwr.com/programs/acs/family-advocacy.

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 08.08.2024 Date Posted: 08.08.2024 10:06 Story ID: 478083 Location: FORT JACKSON, SOUTH CAROLINA, US Web Views: 5 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, DOD to honor Jackson team member, by Robert Timmons, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.