Three Generations of Service in the Florida Army National Guard

MAYO, Fla. — In this small Florida town, a poignant legacy of service is evident in the aftermath of Hurricane Debby. Beginning the legacy of service, Staff Sgt. Chris S. Creese of the 1-265th Air Defense Artillery served a total of 21 years in the military, beginning with four years of active duty in the U.S. Marine Corps. After fulfilling his initial commitment, he left the Marines but felt a renewed call to serve following the September 11 attacks and the onset of the wars in Afghanistan and Iraq. Although considered too old to rejoin the Marines at age 40, his determination led him to the Florida Army National Guard, where he continued his service and became an inspiration to those around him, especially his family.



When Staff Sgt. Creese’s daughter fell in love and planned to marry, he made sure to pass on his deep-seated value of service to her fiancé, Sgt. 1st Class Samuel E. Segura. Sgt. 1st Class Segura embraced this legacy wholeheartedly, serving 17 years in the Florida National Guard. The values of service instilled by Staff Sgt. Creese were clearly evident, showcasing the powerful tradition upheld by the Creese family.



Sgt. 1st Class Segura, in turn, imparted these values to his own son, Pfc. Gabriel J. Segura. PFC Segura, who joined the Florida Army National Guard in May 2024, is the latest in this lineage of service.



When Staff Sgt. Creese was asked about his son-in-law’s promotion to a higher rank, he expressed immense pride. “I couldn’t ask for a better son-in-law or a better role model for my grandson,” Creese said.



Sgt. 1st Class Segura, reflecting on the dynamic, humbly noted, “There is no outrank, there’s only respect. I look up to him, and that feels good.” This mutual admiration highlights the deep bonds formed through their shared experiences and values. Pfc. Segura described his feelings about having both his father and grandfather in the same unit. “It’s weird but comforting,” he said. “While I wouldn’t approach my father or grandfather in uniform to avoid favoritism, I seek their advice off duty.” He humorously added, “I like inheriting my father’s equipment since we share the same name.”



This family's dedication to military service continues to make an impact. PFC Segura, a recipient of the National Guard Minuteman Scholarship, is set to attend Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University this month. All three Soldiers, serving together in the 1-265th ADA, embody a profound commitment to their state and country, as demonstrated by their work in the aftermath of Hurricane Debby.

