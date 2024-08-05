Fort Carson begins new housing vertical construction phase

Photo By John Switzer | FORT CARSON, Colo. — Maj. Gen. David Doyle, third from right, commanding general,...... read more read more Photo By John Switzer | FORT CARSON, Colo. — Maj. Gen. David Doyle, third from right, commanding general, 4th Infantry Division and Fort Carson, along with Col. Sean Brown, right, then Fort Carson garrison commander; Garrison Command Sgt. Maj. Jason R. Mortensen, left; and other leaders raise the first section of vertical framing in the new Arapahoe Village neighborhood Aug. 5, 2024. see less | View Image Page

FORT CARSON, Colo. — Senior leaders from Fort Carson and Balfour Beatty Communities celebrated the beginning of the vertical construction phase by lifting the first framed wall of one of 56 new homes being built in the Arapahoe Village neighborhood during a ceremony Aug. 5, 2024.



The commencement of the first phase of the project will add 56 new 3- and 4-bedroom townhomes, with one unit specifically designed to meet Americans with Disabilities Act compliance standards. The initial phase is anticipated to be finished in September 2025. A total of 232 new homes will be built near Gate 2 and directly south of Mountainside Elementary School when the Arapahoe Village project is completed.



Maj. Gen. David Doyle, commanding general, 4th Infantry Division and Fort Carson, along with Col. Sean Brown, then garrison commander, and several Fort Carson leaders and housing engineers lifted the first section of framing on the first new housing unit. Doyle and Brown then drove the first nail on each side of the structure starting the new vertical construction phase that will add to the Mountain Post’s inventory.



Brown explained that Army leaders have prioritized housing as part of their commitment to providing a superior quality of life for Soldiers and their Families.



“Two years ago, we began the demolition of the old Cherokee Village West neighborhood, and two years later here we are about to go vertical on the first structure. I couldn’t be more excited to start bringing quality homes to the Families and Soldiers of Fort Carson,” said Brown.



“This is a great day for the Soldiers and Families of Fort Carson, and I can’t wait to see what the future brings with this project as we continue south and bring new homes to our oldest neighborhoods,” Brown added.



Theresa Steele, Balfour Beatty Communities vice president of project management, noted that the Arapahoe Village construction incorporates the former Cherokee Village West.



“We gather to mark the beginning of construction which will see the creation of 56 units. It fills us with immense pride to be able to provide these homes to our service members and their Families. Our partnership with the U.S Army is at the heart of everything we do. Colonel Brown, you have been tremendous behind the scenes. You also helped support our vision together in partnership to get this project going and moving forward for Families on Fort Carson. We look forward to you coming back and seeing it once it’s completed,” said Steele.



The new housing project replaces homes that were demolished in 2021. The demolished units were originally built in 1958 and housed more than 57,000 Soldiers and Family members over the past 60 years.



When completed, the new Arapahoe Village neighborhood will offer military Families assigned to Fort Carson close access to on-post schools, shopping and other amenities.



Currently, Fort Carson has 3,191 housing units on post for Soldiers with Families, with an 87% occupancy rate. Leaders expect the post to have 3,368 housing units once this latest project is completed.