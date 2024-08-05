Military, State Officials Emphasize Community and Collaboration at Hawaii MAC Conference

Photo By Robert Haynes | Brig. Gen. Lance Okamura, US Army Pacific, Ed Sniffen, director, Hawaii Department of...... read more read more Photo By Robert Haynes | Brig. Gen. Lance Okamura, US Army Pacific, Ed Sniffen, director, Hawaii Department of Transportation, James Barros, director, Hawaii Emergency Management Agency, and David Roudybush, deputy to the garrison commander, U.S. Army Garrison Hawai’i, participate in a panel discussion at the Military Advisory Council (MAC) conference in Honolulu, emphasizing the importance of collaboration and community engagement to address Hawaii's needs. see less | View Image Page

HONOLULU — At a recent Military Advisory Council (MAC) conference, military and state officials underscored the importance of community engagement and collaboration to ensure the well-being of Hawai’i’s residents. This engagement with military and state partners was to share perspectives, accomplishments, and a way forward on successful partnership ventures that benefit both the communities of Hawai’i and various agencies within the Department of Defense. Among the attendees were Representative Jill Tokuda, Hawaii’s Second Congressional District, Governor Josh Green, Mayor Rick Blangiardi and various senior officers within the Hawai’i Area of Operation. Key topics included emergency preparedness, environmental stewardship, and infrastructure improvements.



Capt. Sam “Smokey” White, commander Joint Base Pearl Harbor Hickam, praised the collaborative spirit, highlighting the role of Kolekole Pass as a critical access route during emergencies. “Kolekole Pass provides us with essential access to training areas and serves as a vital evacuation route in the event of natural disasters,” White said.



Ed Sniffin, director, Hawaii Department of Transportation, emphasized the state's commitment to maintaining and improving this key route. “Our partnership with the military is crucial, especially when it comes to ensuring safe and accessible routes during emergencies. We aim to formally announce the reopening of Kolekole Pass for emergency use by the end of the year,” Sniffin stated.



James Barros, director for Hawaii Emergency Management Agency, highlighted the collaborative efforts between the state and military in response to recent disasters. “Our partnership has been instrumental during emergencies like the Maui wildfires. The military’s support in evacuation and disaster response has been invaluable,” Barros said.



David Roudybush, deputy to the garrison commander, U.S. Army Garrison Hawai’i, expressed his commitment to environmental and cultural stewardship. “Kolekole Pass not only provides operational support but also access to culturally significant sites. We aim to foster better understanding and respect for Hawaii’s heritage among our military personnel,” Roudybush noted.



The panelists also discussed ongoing and future projects aimed at benefiting the local community. “From improving infrastructure to enhancing environmental protection, our collaborative efforts are focused on creating win-win situations for both the military and the community,” White added.



Audience members had the opportunity to pose questions to the panel, leading to discussions on specific projects and the broader implications for the community. “This whole-of-society approach is essential. The military and state governments cannot do it alone; we need the support and involvement of the entire community,” Brig. Gen. Lance Okamura, US Army Pacific concluded.



The MAC conference showcased the commitment of military and state officials to working together for the betterment of Hawaii’s communities, emphasizing transparency, responsiveness, and a shared responsibility in addressing the challenges ahead.