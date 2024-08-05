NTAG Miami Sailors Support National Night Out Against Crime

Photo By Petty Officer 1st Class Natalia Murillo | MARGATE, Fla. (Aug. 6, 2024) Sailors attached to Navy Talent Acquisition Group (NTAG)...... read more read more Photo By Petty Officer 1st Class Natalia Murillo | MARGATE, Fla. (Aug. 6, 2024) Sailors attached to Navy Talent Acquisition Group (NTAG) Miami pose for a photo with Stanley C. Panther, the Florida Panthers’ mascot, during the City of Margate’s National Night Out Against Crime held at the Margate Sports Complex, August 6, 2024. The National Night Out Against Crime, hosted by City of Margate Police Department, is a yearly event that promotes engagement with the area’s residents to promote safety, and create community-building opportunities between law enforcement, first responders, and local businesses. The NTAG Miami Sailors serve as recruiters at the Navy Reserve Station Margate location. NTAG Miami has 38 recruiting locations throughout South Florida, Puerto Rico and the Virgin Islands, with the combined mission to recruit the highest caliber Sailors to meet the needs of the fleet. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Natalia Murillo) see less | View Image Page

MARGATE, Florida – Sailors attached to Navy Talent Acquisition Group (NTAG) Miami met with locals during the annual National Night Out Against Crime held at the Margate Sports Complex, August 6, 2024.



This year’s National Night Out Against Crime was hosted by the Margate Police Department and is part of a yearly community-building engagement that takes place in communities across the country. Federal and local law enforcement, military service members, and vendors from the area were on site to engage with more than 3,000 people at this free, family-friendly event.



“It’s a great way to bridge the gap between the community and all of our first responders,” said City of Margate Police Department Community Engagement Officer Diana Maglocco, “It’s also an awesome opportunity, for even myself, to be able to have face-to-face interaction with military and veterans. You may hear about them and see them in the news, but you never really get to sit down and have a conversation with them, so this is that chance to. Thank you so much to our military for coming out to this event tonight.”



Quartermaster 2nd Class Delvonte Traylor, who recruits future Sailors out of the Navy Recruiting Station Margate location, coordinated his fellow shipmates’ participation in the event. Traylor describes the importance of engagements like this.



“After reaching out to folks from the Margate Police Department they came to the office and invited us to participate this year,” said Traylor. “Of course we were happy to be a part of this. It’s a great way to let our neighbors here in Margate get to know us and what we do as well as a chance to inform them about our office location and maybe even set up future discussions.”



Traylor said he wants the citizens to know America's Navy is their Navy and to know there are open lines of communication.



“It’s all about Navy awareness,” said Traylor. “We want to make sure our fellow citizens know we are here for them and available to answer any questions they may have about the Navy and about our experiences.”

NTAG Miami has 38 recruiting locations throughout South Florida, Puerto Rico and the Virgin Islands, with the combined mission to recruit the highest caliber Sailors to meet the needs of the fleet.



Do you want to meet with the Sailors in your neighborhood? Check us out online at www.Navy.com or for a local recruiter near you, visit us at https://www.facebook.com/NTAGMiami/