Meet Your Army: Fort Gregg-Adams Soldier volunteered as Drill Sergeant

FORT GREGG-ADAMS, Va. — “I knew that I wanted to travel and have new experiences,” Staff Sgt. Joshua M. Samuels recalled about his decision to join the Army.



Faced with the same “what comes next” decision that many high school graduates face, Samuels decided to join the U.S. Army as a 91B – Wheeled Vehicle Mechanic June 27, 2017.



The 25-year-old grew up in Marion, South Carolina, in a town with just over 6,000 people. Married for 4 years, he and his wife share a son together.



“The Army has afforded me opportunities that most of my hometown friends and family have never been able to experience,” explained Samuels.



In hopes to help inspire others, Samuels volunteered and was selected to be a Drill Sergeant as a young E-5 something that doesn’t usually happen.



He now serves as a Drill Sergeant for Bravo Company, 16th Ordnance Battalion, 59th Ordnance Brigade.



“Being a Drill Sergeant has been such a rewarding experience,” shared the drill sergeant.



Samuels trains and oversees Soldiers who are in the same Military Occupational Specialty in the same building that he came through his Advanced Individual Training at.



“I love being a Drill Sergeant for Soldiers who are in the same MOS as myself because it has allowed me to share my personal experiences with them,” Samuels said. “I can tell them from experience what to expect at their first duty station and on the job.”



Taking a moment to reflect over the past seven years and how far the Army has brought him, the Drill Sergeant remains proud of his decision to join and serve the Army.



“It really levels your life out in the best way,” shared Samuels as he talked about how the discipline and structure on top of the prospects of traveling, gaining a steady career and paycheck really changed his life for the better.



“If I could give one piece of advice to anyone considering serving in the Army it would be to DO IT,” Samuels said. “It will immediately change and impact your life for the better.”



