IWTC San Diego Sailors participate in community trash cleanup event

Courtesy Photo | SAN DIEGO – Information Warfare Training Command San Diego’s First Class Petty...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | SAN DIEGO – Information Warfare Training Command San Diego’s First Class Petty Officer and Chief Petty Officer associations take part in a community trash cleanup event July 27. (Courtesy photo) see less | View Image Page

By Petty Officer 1st Class Tanija Azile L. Barberena

Information Warfare Training Command San Diego



SAN DIEGO – Information Warfare Training Command (IWTC) San Diego joined forces with the Naval Base San Diego community for a monthly trash cleanup event July 27 in nearby Barrio Logan.



Led by the First Class Petty Officer Association (FCPOA) and supported by several chief petty officers, the IWTC San Diego team dedicated two hours to the cleanup effort.



Master Chief Petty Officer Cortney Pitts, IWTC San Diego’s senior enlisted leader, also took part in the cleanup event. He said the group’s hard work and enthusiasm helped enhance the local environment and fostered a sense of camaraderie among participants.



“It is great to see our Sailors taking time on a Saturday to participate in volunteer work, especially work that provides such a positive example to our communities,” he said. “The effort today is only one example of the positive impact our FCPOA is making at the command and within our community.”



Throughout the cleanup, Sailors collected trash, removed debris and engaged with local residents, receiving words of appreciation and support.

The volunteer event was organized by Naval Base San Diego’s Outreach Team, a Sailor group that recognizes the importance of creating positive and lasting relationships with local communities.



“Our efforts today reflect our commitment to not only our command but also to the broader community we are part of,” said Petty Officer 1st Class Fritzi Castillo-Trinidad, a retail service specialist and Naval Base San Diego FCPOA member. “Participating in activities like this strengthens our bonds and enhances the quality of life in our neighborhood.”



The First Class Petty Officer Association is a voluntary organization that seeks to develop leaders, enhance unit morale, and build lasting relationships between Department of Defense enterprises and local communities.



The Outreach Team praised the volunteers for their dedication to the ongoing efforts. Organizers say community objectives can only be met when Sailors are willing to go above and beyond the call of assigned duties and become humble servants of local neighborhoods.



IWTC San Diego, as part of the Center for Information Warfare Training, provides a continuum of training to Navy and joint service personnel that prepares them to conduct information warfare across the full spectrum of military operations.



With four schoolhouse commands, two detachments and training sites throughout the United States and Japan, CIWT instructs over 26,000 students every year, delivering information warfare professionals to the Navy and joint services. CIWT also offers more than 200 courses for cryptologic, information systems and electronics technicians; intelligence specialists and officers in the information warfare community.