Gen. Richardson Visits Panama, Meets New President

MIAMI (Aug. 7, 2024) -- The commander of U.S. Southern Command (SOUTHCOM), U.S. Army Gen. Laura Richardson, visited Panama Aug. 5 - 6 to meet with newly elected president José Raúl Mulino and key senior government and security leaders to discuss continued cooperation.



After arriving Aug. 5, Richardson met with Panama Canal Administrator, Dr. Ricaurte Vásquez Morales, to discuss canal security.



On Aug. 6, the general met with Panamanian Minister of Security Frank Alexis Ábrego and senior Panamanian security leaders for discussions on strengthening the U.S.-Panama security partnership. The meeting included both leaders signing a Cooperative Situational Information Integration (CSII) agreement. The Memorandum of Understanding for Air, Maritime, & Ground Domain Awareness between the U.S. and Panama renews an original agreement signed in 2014.



CSII allows nations to securely share air, maritime, and land tracks in near real-time, strengthening collaborative efforts countering illicit trafficking, disaster response, search and rescue, and monitoring of territorial fishing waters.



Richardson then met with Panamanian President José Raúl Mulino. Both leaders discussed continued security cooperation.



Later on the 6th, Richardson visited the Servicio de Protección Institucional (S.P.I.) Corozal Este base and got a first-hand look at Panamanian efforts during the PANAMAX training exercise that is focused on security of the Panama Canal.



Our longstanding partnership with Panama reflects our enduring commitment in working towards a cooperative, prosperous, and secure hemisphere. Panama is a key partner and the U.S.-Panamanian relationship has flourished for over 100 years, with strong family, educational, and economic ties.

