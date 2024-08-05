Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Antiterrorism Awareness Month gate outreach urges vigilance

    YUMA PROVING GROUND, ARIZONA, UNITED STATES

    08.07.2024

    Story by Ana Henderson 

    U.S. Army Yuma Proving Ground

    August is Antiterrorism Awareness Month and at U.S. Army Yuma Proving Ground (YPG) the workforce is being reminded if they see something to say something.

    The Army Test and Evaluation Command Antiterrorism Officer Robert Barocio and Physical Security Specialist Spencer Schultz greeted the workforce as they made their way thought the entrance gate at YPG early on August 7.

    The two gave away sun visors and water bottles with the slogan “see something, say something,” to remind the workforce to be vigilant. The Antiterrorism Program works to protect personnel, information, critical assets and facilities.

