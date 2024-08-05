Mayors Join Educators to Learn about Marine Corps Training and Careers

Photo By Cpl. Israel Ballaro | Educators pose with Marines for a photograph during an Educators Workshop event at...... read more read more Photo By Cpl. Israel Ballaro | Educators pose with Marines for a photograph during an Educators Workshop event at Marine Corps Recruit Depot San Diego in San Diego, July 12, 2024. The Educators Workshop program provides selected educators and influential community members with an experiential opportunity to see how the Marine Corps transforms young men and women into Marines. The workshop also provides attendees with current information regarding Marine Corps training practices, military job skills, service opportunities, military lifestyle, and educational benefits available to Marines (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Israel Ballaro) see less | View Image Page

Marine Corps Recruit Depot San Diego welcomed two mayors to take part and learn all about recruit training and the Marine Corps during July in San Diego, California. The mayors were a part of two separate iterations of the 2024 Educators Workshop programs, which is a four-day immersive experience in Marine Corps recruit training, career progression, and life in the Marine Corps.



Prior to attending the workshop, Mayor Carmen Montano, mayor of Milpitas, Calif. had very limited knowledge of the United States armed forces.



“Before I came here, I had no idea that the Marines offered so many opportunities for education,” Montano, said. “I was amazed at all the discipline, the hard work, the integrity that all comes along. And the brotherhood and sisterhood that comes with it. That is so important.”



During the workshops, participants receive classes about the Marine Corps recruiting requirements, career benefits and options , experience team-building exercises and take part in some recruit training experiences with U.S. Marine Corps drill instructors.



“The chance to be on the Depot was an eye-opening experience,” Mayor Matt Nicholson, mayor of City of Seymour, Ind. said. “I have a lot of family members in the military, but I had no firsthand interaction.”



Although, the workshops are focused on hosting educators and staff from schools and colleges, having elected officials attend to learn more about the Marine Corps is a unique but welcomed opportunity.



“While all the people we bring in to participate in the workshop have strong ties to their community, most are ties that provide depth,” said U.S. Marine Corps Capt. Francis Davis III, the Educators Workshop director. “Educators and administrators can reach directly to the young men and women that might find the Marine Corps to be the right place for them. A mayor, on the other hand, brings breadth; they influence wide-reaching programs, organizations, and groups that have an effect on scores of people.”



The workshops provide knowledge to participants about the Marine Corps’ continuing need for highly-qualified young men and women, to accurately demonstrate the positive aspects of the Marine Corps, and to develop and enhance relationships throughout the Western Recruiting Region. Participants also participate team-building exercises, fire live weapons at the rifle range, and interact with drill instructors throughout the week.



“The biggest insight I gained is the comradery,” Montano said. “What I loved about the workshop were the team-work exercises. They involved problem solving and people working together to solve a problem. I thought that was amazing.”



Young men and women who join the Marines often become interested to enlist due to influences by someone they know.



“I think that any leaders who play a role in influencing the futures of the nation’s youth should have an opportunity to know what the Marine Corps offers,” Davis said “To unlock that young person’s full potential, leaders should be able to offer young adults a full spectrum of opportunities. If it is right for them, there are few options that can so definitively impact a person’s future for the better than becoming a United States Marine.”



Whether Marines serve one enlistment or the span of a career, all Marines will return to civilian life at the completion of their service.



“The Marine Corps is working to build and improve quality people to return them back to the general public,” Nicholson said. “Sometimes we underestimate the next generation. Someday they will be leaders in charge.”



For more information on the Marines or to attend an educators’ workshop in 2025, contact your local recruiter or visit marines.com for more information.