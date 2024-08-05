109th Security Forces Airmen hone weapons skills for deployment

Story By: Master Sgt. Jamie Spaulding



JERICHO, Vermont --Nineteen Airmen assigned to the New York Air National Guard’s 109th Airlift Wing’s Security Forces Squadron spent their August 2-4 drill honing their weapons handling and tactical skills at the Ethan Allen Firing Range in Jericho, Vermont.



The Airmen qualified on the M240B machine gun, the M249 Squad Automatic Weapon, known as the SAW, and the M320 grenade launcher, at the Vermont Army National Guard facility.



They fired over 12,000 rounds of ammunition between the three systems.



The training was designed to get the Airmen ready for a deployment to the Middle East in the fall, according to Staff Sgt. David Hacker, the squadron’s combat arms instructor.



“Our goal when qualifying airman is to ensure all airmen are competent and comfortable on all weapon systems they are required to be proficient with,” Hacker, said.



“I always hit tactical and realistic training for the weapon they are being trained on, and the implementations of different weapons systems depending on the mission and theatre in which they are operating, he explained.

An Air Force Combat Arms Instructor is a specialized role within a security forces squadron, responsible for training personnel in the use of small arms and other weaponry. These instructors are responsible for all aspects relating to weapons training and qualification to include maintenance, safety, and range operations in addition to actual instruction.



Tech. Sgt. Eric LaClair, one of the security forces specialists, said the training was vital for their deployment.

“Most of the time Airmen qualify with an M4 rifle or an M9 pistol, but, in security forces, our job requires us to use some other more advanced weapons systems and these require different techniques and skills” LaClair, said.

MSgt. Scott Potter is the lead combat arms instructor for the squadron. He explains the difference between conventional small arms like an M4 and more advanced weapons.



“The SAW, for example, is a suppression weapon,” Potter explained. “So while an M4 is something you would use to fire with more precision, a saw is something you would use to cover a larger area with a lot of bullets to keep the enemy’s heads down.” Potter said.



“On a deployment, defenders could be subjected to anything so, our proficiency across a broad range of systems is really important.” Potter said.



The training also emphasized safety protocols and the proper maintenance of firearms. Airmen were drilled on routine checks and cleaning procedures to ensure their weapons remain in optimal condition throughout their deployment.As the deployment date approaches, the 109th Airlift Wing's Security Forces Squadron remains focused on their training regimen, Hacker said.



“Being a combat arms instructor has been one of the most rewarding and tasking roles I’ve had in my young career. My job is to make sure my guys are ready so repairing and training airmen is the most rewarding feeling to me,” Hacker said.



“Seeing an individual uncomfortable with a weapon at the beginning of a class and instilling the confidence and the knowledge in them as we train and see them be successful and knowledgeable at the end of training is a great feeling and is why I love what I do,” he said.

