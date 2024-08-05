Strahon and Csonti: A military working dog story

Photo By Keefer Patterson | Staff Sgt. Jessica Strahon, 21st Security Forces Squadron military working dog...... read more read more Photo By Keefer Patterson | Staff Sgt. Jessica Strahon, 21st Security Forces Squadron military working dog handler, and Military Working Dog Csonti pose for a photo at Peterson Space Force Base, Colorado, July 29, 2024. Strahon and Csonti have been working together on explosive detection and patrol missions since they both entered the Military Working Dog program. (U.S. Space Force photo by Keefer Patterson) see less | View Image Page

On the afternoon of July 13, in Butler, Pennsylvania, the presidential rally was in full force — crowds cheering, American and campaign flags waving in the wind and citizens champing at the bit to see their presidential choice speak.



For Staff Sgt. Jessica Strahon, 21st Security Forces Squadron military working dog handler, and Military Working Dog Csonti, this was a relatively routine event supporting the U.S. Secret Service. That is until loud popping sounds and screams echoed across the stage and nearby bleachers.



The radios rang out, “Shots fired, shots fired!”



Strahon, MWD Csonti and the Explosive Ordnance Disposal team —famished from a long day of sweeping the area for explosives and grabbing a quick bite to eat — heard the call, dropped their food and ran toward the screams.



“We were initially confused because Trump was raising his fist, people were chanting ‘USA’ and nobody was running,” Strahon said. “But then we saw the Secret Service agents with their weapons pulled and moving Trump off stage toward the motorcade.”



While the motorcade was leaving, Strahon and others turned their attention to caring for the wounded.



“They started taking the other gunshot victims off the bleachers,” Strahon said. “One guy was brought over to a minivan. I think he was a staffer; he looked a little confused. I asked if they needed gauze or any help. They said yes.”



EOD personnel immediately jumped into the minivan and started doing body sweeps to identify any other wounds.



“He had a gunshot wound to his left tricep and then what looked like shrapnel or a splinter of a bullet in his abdomen,” Strahon said. “He had a lot of bloating and didn’t have an exit wound... Even though it’s really small, thankfully, I had Csonti’s med kit with me.”



While emergency medical services focused on Trump and more severe gunshot victims, Strahon and her team provided the best first-aid care that they could until EMS arrived.



“We got him bandaged and did everything we could and about 10 minutes later, EMS was able to take over,” Strahon said.



The team was then notified that another victim was to be medevaced and the helicopter needed to land nearby.



“I looked at my EOD guy and said ‘I know this is not a bomb threat but normally we train to sweep helicopter landing zones for explosives. So, we should do that,’” Strahon said. “We ran to the softball fields behind the stage and the barn. We did it sprinting because the helicopter was coming in and waiting to land.”



After that, all the EOD and handlers returned to the barn to conduct a head count and a quick debrief with their Secret Service point of contact.



“After an hour or two, we were informed that the shooter had a remote on his body and they now had reason to believe that he had explosives,” Strahon said. “They wanted us to re-sweep the entire site. So, we swept everything — the bleachers, the stage, the field. There was trash everywhere. People left their phones; someone even left a scooter.”



The team was then asked to sweep the building the shooter was in — one handler covering the exterior, one covering the second floor and Strahon covering the first floor.



“It was a workshop,” Strahon said. “My EOD people said that it looked like an improvised explosive device factory because of all the wires, soldering irons and weird machines. Even though it was just a workshop, it still puts you on edge.”



While sweeping the building, Csonti had a distinguishable behavior change in one of the rooms and sat down — indicating the dog had identified something. Strahon and her team made the call to evacuate the building and notify local EOD authorities who are legally required to take over.



“After they took some X-rays, there was a safe they couldn’t get into,” Strahon said. “So, they did an intentional detonation. They don’t know if anything was in there, but they counted it as a positive find simply due to the nature of the events and because you can’t really test after it’s been blown up. After that, our day was pretty much over.”



Throughout the day leadership consistently checked in on Strahon and Csonti.



“They were contacting me when it was going on saying we know you’re busy but please let us know if you need anything,” Strahon said. “Upon our return, my unit and base leadership came out to say thank you and told us they were here if we needed anything, which was very sweet. Col. Klock [Space Base Delta 1 commander] coined me and Csonti. We joke about maybe putting the coin on a chain so Csonti can wear it. Lt. Gen. Miller [Space Operations Command commander] called me a few days later to provide the same sentiment,” Strahon said. “He made me promise that I would let him know if I ever needed anything. Everyone was very nice and welcoming.”



Professionals practice until they can't get it wrong



Before July 13, 2024, Strahon’s previous six years of military training and experience prepared her for the events that would unfold that day.



“At my previous bases, before I went canine, we did a lot of active shooter training,” Strahon said. “That’s the main reason why I didn’t have to really think about anything, because I did it so much.”



“It helped that I had that training, but it also helped that my two EOD guys were both prior infantry — one Army and one Marine. So, we were all on the same page and didn’t have to tell anyone what to do. We just did it and worked together despite meeting each other six hours prior.”



Growing up in a military family, Strahon always thought about serving. When she eventually decided on the Air Force, she set her sights on security forces, specifically becoming a military working dog handler.



“I’ve always loved animals and dogs and had dogs growing up. So, working with canines was the goal,” Strahon said. “The Air Force is a little different than the other branches. You must be a regular cop first. Then after you volunteer at the kennels, you can get a letter from the kennel master endorsing you. Then you can apply for the MWD program. But the Air Force wants you to be a subject matter expert on being security forces first.”



The majority of MWDs are procured from kennels across the world. Csonti was born in Hungary and brought to the United States at an early age. His name means “bone” in Hungarian.



“Csonti is certified in detecting explosives. We’ve been together for almost three years — he’s my first dog and I’m his first handler,” Strahon said. “New handlers don’t usually get new dogs but that’s just how it worked out. It was difficult at first because we both didn’t know what we were doing but we figured it out and grew up together. I think everyone loves their first dog the most. Most handlers do not get to keep their dogs for three years, so I’ve been really fortunate that we’ve stuck together for so long. I’m not looking forward to the day I have to give him to someone else.”



Strahon and Csonti’s story is but another addition to the greater, age-old narrative highlighting the relationship between man and beast. Their unbreakable bond, forged through countless trials, emphasizes the importance of MWDs and their place as Airman’s best friend.



“It’s hard to express how proud my team is of Jessica and Csonti” said Daniel Beaudoin, 21st Security Forces Squadron commander. “MWD teams spend many hours together developing a strong bond so they can do a tough job together. Our men and women in this specialty sacrifice lots of personal time to ensure their K-9s are healthy, trained and ready for anything. My squadron and I are proud to serve alongside heroes like Jessica — the focus, tenacity and selflessness she displayed by springing into action, despite a dangerous situation, to save another person’s life was truly exemplary.”