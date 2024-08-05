Tiger Immersion Program Launched to Enhance Cyber Expertise Retention Amidst Great Power Competition

Photo By Kyle Burns | Members of the 688th Cyberspace Wing pose for a photo as the first cohort to complete...... read more read more Photo By Kyle Burns | Members of the 688th Cyberspace Wing pose for a photo as the first cohort to complete the Tiger Immersion Program. The Tiger Immersion Program (TIP), a new initiative aimed at bolstering cyber operations capabilities, is set to prepare the Wing to confront adversaries in the era of Great Power Competition. The program offers an immersive experience for participants to gain firsthand knowledge about the mission, identity, and culture of cyber operations throughout the Wing. see less | View Image Page

LACKLAND AIR FORCE BASE, TX - The Tiger Immersion Program (TIP), a new initiative aimed at bolstering cyber operations capabilities, is set to prepare the Wing to confront adversaries in the era of Great Power Competition. The program offers an immersive experience for participants to gain firsthand knowledge about the mission, identity, and culture of cyber operations throughout the Wing.



“Coming out here, I learned that there was a lot more that we can do in job progression or career opportunities,” said 2 nd Lt. Lillian DeVlaminck, 52 Combat Communications Squadron located in Robins Air Force Base, Georgia. “There’s just a lot more out there.”



The Tiger Immersion Program (TIP) was born out of a challenge issued by Col. Joshua Rockhill, commander of the 688th Cyberspace Wing, at a Senior Leadership Summit (SLS) in January 2024. Rockhill tasked the Leadership Development Team with creating an experiential program to educate and inspire cyber personnel about the diverse missions and locations throughout the wing.



“You might get focused in on your current mission and your current operations, and not thinking about anything else,” said Senior Master Sgt. Corey Harley, 561 Network Operations Squadron located at Peterson Space Force Base, Colorado. “It’s a good opportunity to go to these other units that might pique your interest and identify your career pathway.”



The primary objective addresses the commander's intent to retain 20% of the cyber workforce by improving talent retention through increased knowledge of missions and initiatives across the Wing.



The program seeks to broaden the horizons of promising team members and provide them with a more comprehensive understanding of the career opportunities within the organization.



“The project leads, Mr. Chris Brown, 688 th Cyberspace Wing Chief of Manpower and Personnel, and Mr. Terreill Reed, 688 th Cyberspace Wing Training Manager, developed a 10-day comprehensive plan to both equip Airmen for Great Power Competition and to positively impact our retention,” said Dr. Tonseda Henson, Director of Manpower and Personnel, 688th Cyberspace Wing. “We know we must maintain talented cyber personnel in the Wing and so we increased Airmen’s knowledge about the missions, identities, and culture of cyber operations around the Wing.”



The inaugural iteration of the Tiger Immersion Program spanned ten days, running through July 2024. During this period, participants visited units based in Texas, while coming from geographically separated units including the 26th Network Operation Squadron, 83rd Network Operation Squadron, 561st Network Operation Squadron, 85th Engineering Installation Squadron, and 52nd Combat Communications Squadron.



As great power competition intensifies, the Tiger Immersion Program serves as a proactive response to better prepare the Wing and its cyber personnel for the challenges that lie ahead. The next program iteration is scheduled for October of 2024, with future iterations planned for experiences in Hawaii, Germany, and Colorado.



By investing in the development and retention of top talent, the Tiger Immersion Program seeks to make a significant impact on the Wing's ability to successfully confront adversaries and maintain its leading edge in the competitive cyber domain.