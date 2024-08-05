Remains of World War II Soldier to be buried in Riverside, California

FORT KNOX, Ky. – The remains of U.S. Army Air Forces Tech. Sgt. Donald V. Banta, a Soldier killed during World War II, will be interred July 29 at Riverside National Cemetery, Riverside, California. Arlington Mortuary will perform graveside services preceding the interment.



A native of Los Angeles, Banta was an engineer assigned to the 703rd Bombardment Squadron, 445th Bombardment Group, 8th Air Force in the European Theater. He was killed in action Feb. 24, 1944, at age 21, after the B-24J “Liberator,” on which he was serving, was hit by heavy anti-aircraft fire over Gotha, Germany.



Banta was accounted for by the Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency Sept. 26, 2023, after his remains were exhumed in June 2021 from Ardennes American Cemetery, Belgium, for laboratory analysis and identification.



The Past Conflict Repatriations Branch, under the Army Casualty and Mortuary Affairs Operations Division at the U.S. Army Human Resources Command, Fort Knox, Kentucky, plays a key role in the process of locating Family members of missing Soldiers from WWII, the Korean and Vietnam Wars.



The process begins with locating the Family member most closely related to the missing Soldier, known as the primary next of kin, followed by a request for Family reference samples or DNA, which are used as a main source in identifying remains.



Once a Soldier has been identified by the Armed Forces Medical Examiner, the PCRB notifies and briefs the Family about the results of historical, forensic and DNA reports, benefits and the mortuary process including burial with full military honors.



For additional information about Tech. Sgt. Banta go to: https://www.dpaa.mil/News-Stories/Press-Releases/PressReleaseArticleView/Article/3818210/airman-accounted-for-from-wwii-banta-d/



Media interested in covering and/or obtaining more information about the funeral and interment should contact the Army Casualty Office at (800) 892-2490 and/or Arlington Mortuary, 800-275-4648.



