Remains of World War II Soldier, Alliance, Ohio, native to be buried in Augusta, Michigan

FORT KNOX, Ky. – The remains of U.S. Army Air Forces Staff Sgt. Edward K. Pyle, a Soldier killed during World War II, will be interred July 24 at Fort Custer National Cemetery, Augusta, Michigan. O’Brien Eggebeen Gerst Funeral Home, Grand Rapids, Michigan, will perform graveside services preceding the interment.



A native of Alliance, Ohio, Pyle was a gunner with the 436th Bombardment Squadron, 7th Bombardment Group. He went missing in action Dec. 1, 1943, at age 31, after the B-24J Liberator bomber, on which he was serving, burst into flames after being hit by anti-aircraft fire, during a bombing mission from Panagarh, India, to the Insein Railroad Yard north of Rangoon, Burma.



Pyle was accounted for by the Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency March 14, 2024, after his remains were exhumed October 2020 from the National Memorial Cemetery of the Pacific, Honolulu, Hawaii, also known as the Punchbowl, for laboratory analysis and identification.



The Past Conflict Repatriations Branch, under the Army Casualty and Mortuary Affairs Operations Division at the U.S. Army Human Resources Command, Fort Knox, Kentucky, plays a key role in the process of locating Family members of missing Soldiers from WWII, the Korean and Vietnam Wars.



The process begins with locating the Family member most closely related to the missing Soldier, known as the primary next of kin, followed by a request for Family reference samples or DNA, which are used as a main source in identifying remains.



Once a Soldier has been identified by the Armed Forces Medical Examiner, the PCRB notifies and briefs the Family about the results of historical, forensic and DNA reports, benefits and the mortuary process including burial with full military honors.



For additional information about Staff Sgt. Pyle. go to: https://www.dpaa.mil/News-Stories/Press-Releases/PressReleaseArticleView/Article/3801222/airman-accounted-for-from-wwii-pyle-e/



Media interested in covering and/or obtaining more information about the funeral and interment should contact the Army Casualty Office at (800) 892-2490 and/or O’Brien Eggebeen Gerst Funeral Home, 616-949-7350.



