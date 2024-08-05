Remains of World War II Soldier to be buried in Paynesville, West Virginia

FORT KNOX, Ky. – The remains of U.S. Army Pfc. Mose E. Vance, a Soldier killed during World War II, will be interred Aug. 10 at Vance Cemetery, Paynesville, West Virginia. Memorial Funeral Directory Inc., Princeton, West Virginia, will perform graveside services preceding the interment.



A native of Bradshaw, West Virginia, Vance was a member of Company F, 2nd Battalion, 180th Infantry Regiment, 45th Infantry Division in the European Theater. He was killed in action Jan. 11, 1945, at age 21, after German forces launched a major offensive operation, Dec. 31, 1944, in the Vosges Mountains in Alsace-Lorraine, France, known as Operation NORDWIND.



Vance was accounted for by the Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency Jan. 5, 2024, after his remains were exhumed August 2022 from the U.S. Military Cemetery at St. Avold, France, known today as Lorraine American Cemetery.



The Past Conflict Repatriations Branch, under the Army Casualty and Mortuary Affairs Operations Division at the U.S. Army Human Resources Command, Fort Knox, Kentucky, plays a key role in the process of locating Family members of missing Soldiers from WWII, the Korean and Vietnam Wars.



The process begins with locating the Family member most closely related to the missing Soldier, known as the primary next of kin, followed by a request for Family reference samples or DNA, which are used as a main source in identifying remains.



Once a Soldier has been identified by the Armed Forces Medical Examiner, the PCRB notifies and briefs the Family about the results of historical, forensic and DNA reports, benefits and the mortuary process including burial with full military honors.



For additional information about Pfc. Vance. go to: https://www.dpaa.mil/News-Stories/Press-Releases/PressReleaseArticleView/Article/3785673/soldier-accounted-for-from-wwii-vance-m/



Media interested in covering and/or obtaining more information about the funeral and interment should contact the Army Casualty Office at (800) 892-2490 and/or Memorial Funeral Directory Inc. (304) 425-8131.



