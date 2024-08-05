NAVFAC Pacific Commander Receives Promotion

Photo By Corwin Colbert | JOINT BASE PEARL HARBOR-HICKAM Aug. 2, 2024 – Commander, U.S. Pacific Fleet, Admiral...... read more read more Photo By Corwin Colbert | JOINT BASE PEARL HARBOR-HICKAM Aug. 2, 2024 – Commander, U.S. Pacific Fleet, Admiral Stephen "Web" Koehler (top center), host a boat tour around Pearl Harbor before administering the oath of office to Commander, Naval Facilities Engineering Systems Command Pacific, Rear Adm. Jeff Kilian (top right), Aug. 2 onboard the USS Arizona Memorial. A native of Spokane, Washington, Kilian was promoted to the rank of rear admiral upper half. (U.S. Navy phot by Corwin Colbert) see less | View Image Page

JOINT BASE PEARL HARBOR-HICKAM – The United States Navy promoted Admiral Jeff Kilian to the rank of rear admiral upper half during a ceremony held Aug. 2 at the USS Arizona Memorial on Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, Hawaii.



Kilian assumed command as Commander, Naval Facilities Engineering Systems Command (NAVFAC) Pacific, and Fleet Civil Engineer, U.S. Pacific Fleet, in July 2022. He leads a team of more than 9,000 military and civilian personnel across seven Echelon IV commands that include public works and construction offices in over 40 locations across the entire Indo-Pacific theater.



Admiral Stephen "Web" Koehler, Commander of the U.S. Pacific Fleet, administered the oath of office and presided over the ceremony.



Before the promotion ceremony, Kilian and his guests enjoyed a boat tour of Pearl Harbor and the USS Arizona Memorial, a poignant and symbolic gesture that further commemorated this significant milestone in his distinguished career. The event was a powerful reminder of the sacrifices made and the responsibilities shouldered in service to the nation.



During the ceremony, Kilian's wife, Michaele, had the honor of placing his new two-star shoulder boards on him, symbolizing the official recognition of his promotion.



Kilian expressed his profound gratitude to his family for their unwavering support, mentors who have been instrumental in shaping his career path, and the NAVFAC team whose dedication and support have been crucial to his success. Their contributions have been invaluable and deeply appreciated.



A native of Spokane, Washington, Kilian received his commission in 1994. He holds a Bachelor of Science in Civil Engineering from San Diego State University, a Master of Science in Engineering (Construction Engineering and Project Management) from the University of Texas at Austin, and completed the Advanced Management Program at Duke University.



Kilian is a Seabee Combat Warfare and Fleet Marine Force-Qualified Officer, a member of the Defense Acquisition Corps, a Certified Energy Manager, and a registered Professional Engineer in California. His decorations include the Legion of Merit (four awards), Bronze Star, Defense Meritorious Service Medal (two awards), Meritorious Service Medal (five awards), Navy Commendation Medal (five awards), Navy Achievement Medal, and several campaign medals.



NAVFAC is the Naval Shore Facilities, Base Operating Support, and Expeditionary Engineering Systems Command that delivers life-cycle technical and acquisition solutions aligned to Fleet and Marine Corps priorities. Additional updates and information about NAVFAC can be found on social media sites such as Facebook and Twitter. Like our NAVFAC Facebook Page at www.facebook.com/navfac and follow us at www.twitter.com/navfac, or visit our Photostream on Flickr at www.flickr.com/photos/navfac.