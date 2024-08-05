944th FW Introduces New Location for Newcomers' Orientation at Luke AFB

Photo By Tech. Sgt. Tyler J. Bolken | Reserve Citizen Airman Maj. Daniel Llorente, 944th Fighter Wing Chaplain, briefs 23...... read more read more Photo By Tech. Sgt. Tyler J. Bolken | Reserve Citizen Airman Maj. Daniel Llorente, 944th Fighter Wing Chaplain, briefs 23 new members of the 944th FW during their newcomers’ orientation at Luke Air Force Base, Aug. 3, 2024. This was the first newcomers orientation hosted at the joint 56th and 944th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron building, selected for its strategic and welcoming setup. “This location allows newcomers to see our mission firsthand,” said Llorente. “F-35 pilot training and maintenance are right on our doorstep, making it not just an orientation but an immediate immersion into our core activities.” (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Tyler J. Bolken) see less | View Image Page

The 944th Fighter Wing has unveiled a new location for its newcomers' orientation on Aug. 3, 2024, aiming to enhance the introduction experience for incoming personnel and underscore the wing's dynamic mission and community.



The change, spearheaded by 944th FW Commander Col. Todd Riddle and implemented with the collaboration of the 944th Military and Family Readiness Office, takes place in the joint 56th and 944th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron building, selected for its strategic and welcoming setup.



Reserve Citizen Airman Maj. Daniel Llorente, 944th FW Chaplain, assists with briefings each month during newcomers and highlighted the importance and benefits of the new venue.



“This location allows newcomers to see our mission firsthand,” he said. “F-35 pilot training and maintenance are right on our doorstep, making it not just an orientation but an immediate immersion into our core activities.”



Llorente additionally emphasized that such an environment is crucial for making a strong first impression and fostering a sense of belonging. All of the 944th Fighter Wing Squadrons emblems fill the walls of the conference room, in addition to a large image of Airmen on the Luke Air Force Base flight line, flanked by F-35's and F-16’s.



Reserve Citizen Airman Technical Sgt. Guadalupe Fregoso, newcomers program manager for Military and Family Readiness, echoed Llorente’s sentiments, noting the location's accessibility and its role in making a positive first impression.



"As soon as they walk in, newcomers are greeted by the sights of our unit's pride displayed on the walls, instilling excitement and pride from the get-go," Fregoso explained.



Fregoso added that the conference room's decor and layout were specifically chosen to reflect the wing's spirit and dedication, aiming to boost morale and build team spirit.



The orientation at the new location not only serves as a practical guide to the wing's operations but also as a cultural introduction, with 23 Airmen attending the August session. The setup includes viewing the wing mission video and direct views of the flight line, enhancing the overall impact of the orientation.



"The newcomers' orientation is the first touchpoint for our Airmen, where they get to understand what we're about here at the 944th," said Fregoso.



Llorente also highlighted that the diverse backgrounds of the wing's personnel, including active duty members and civilians, are represented, helping to create a welcoming atmosphere for all attendees.



The new orientation location is more than just a room. It is a strategic initiative to align new members with the wing's mission from day one, ensuring they feel an immediate connection and understanding of their roles within the broader context of the Air Force's goals.