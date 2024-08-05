Historic AFMC Headquarters undergoes first comprehensive renovation since 1942

Courtesy Photo | The east entrance of the Air Force Materiel Command headquarters building will receive...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | The east entrance of the Air Force Materiel Command headquarters building will receive a modern upgrade, featuring an accessible entryway, as part of the ongoing building renovation process. The design showcases the updated look and enhancements planned for this entrance. (Image designed by Jacobs) see less | View Image Page

The Air Force Materiel Command headquarters building is undergoing a comprehensive renovation, the first of its kind since its original construction more than 50 years ago.



"A recent facility systems assessment indicated that the building's systems would continue to degrade until a complete renovation was done," said Amy Daniels, Civil Engineering Program Manager, AFMC Headquarters complex. "This comprehensive recapitalization will update the site security, life safety measures, mechanical, electrical, and plumbing systems, and IT [information technology] infrastructure to increase the reliability and performance of the complex."



The AFMC headquarters complex consists of two buildings: historic Building 262, constructed in 1942, and Building 266, built in 1964. Despite various partial renovations and updates over the years, the building has not had a comprehensive renovation. The only significant update to the complex since original construction was in 1995 to modernize the air handling units.



The current effort aims to address numerous issues that have accumulated over decades, including outdated mechanical, electrical, and communication systems, water intrusion through the basement walls, and a deteriorating stormwater system.



In addition to new utilities, a waterproofed basement and upgraded finishes, the renovation project will provide a community area to support teaming, informal gatherings and collaboration outside of traditional office spaces. The more modern workplace environment and additional conveniences aim to improve employee experience and morale.



“The community area will include the Wright-Patterson Credit Union, a barber shop, laundry/dry cleaning facility and an AAFES-run food court that will include brand-name food vendors and a self-service grab-n-go,” said Robert Gingell, Chief, Headquarters AFMC Campus Renovation. “The dining area will have electrical outlets and wi-fi so it can be used as an ad-hoc meeting area, perfect for teaming and collaboration in a more relaxed setting.”



Planning for this extensive project began over three years ago. The Notice to Proceed was issued on June 22, 2023, marking the start of phase one of construction.



“Our goal for phase one is to be successful,” said Daniels. “Phase one lays the groundwork for the whole project. If it’s not successful, it could cause major pains down the road in future phases.”



The project, involving three phases for Building 262, is expected to conclude in 2032, with phase two starting in 2028, and phase three in 2030.



The renovation project faces several challenges, primarily due to the fiscal environment and the magnitude of the effort.



"Gaining overall approval for this significant effort was certainly a challenge," said Daniels. "To clear out the areas being renovated, we worked diligently to relocate tenants to other buildings as well as an off-base facility."



Once the renovations are complete, employees will notice significant improvements. The renovation will ensure the facility meets Department of Defense sustainability requirements, making it at least 30% more energy-efficient than a baseline model. This will be achieved using LED light fixtures, improved insulation with an air barrier, and more efficient HVAC systems, pumps, and transformers.



"Adding an air barrier to the perimeter of the building will also reduce energy costs and allow the HVAC system to operate more efficiently while providing improved comfort," said Daniels. "More efficient pumps, transformers, and other systems add to a more sustainable, energy- efficient facility."



This renovation also directly aligns with the AFMC strategic plan through investment in key infrastructure, supporting the headquarters and other missions with improved workspaces and utilities, while also lowering repair costs.



The goal of the renovation is to provide a more efficient and comfortable workspace, fostering collaboration and boosting morale. Additionally, it aims to amplify warfighting culture by creating an environment that supports operational readiness, enhances training capabilities, and aligns with the commitment to excellence in mission execution.



"The renovated complex will certainly be a more enjoyable place to work, hopefully improving employee performance and overall retention," Daniels added.



Building 266's renovation will continue beyond 2030, with additional phases planned for future dates. As the AFMC headquarters undergoes this transformation, it is a testament to the commitment to preserving history while embracing modern efficiency and sustainability.

“This renovation will help the AFMC mission by increasing reliability and performance of the complex for another 50 years,” added Daniels.