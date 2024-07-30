Photo Story: Fort McCoy holds July 2024 town hall meeting with installation workforce

Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    FORT MCCOY, WISCONSIN, UNITED STATES

    08.05.2024

    Story by Christopher Jones 

    Fort McCoy Public Affairs Office           

    Fort McCoy Garrison Commander Col. Sheyla Baez Ramirez speaks to installation workforce members July 25, 2024, during her first town hall meeting with the workforce at Fort McCoy, Wis.

    Baez took command of the garrison on July 19, 2024, and the town hall was an opportunity to further introduce herself and discuss her command philosophy with the workforce.

    More town hall meetings will take place in the future as needed to keep the Fort McCoy workforce informed on ongoing issues, news, and policies and procedures.

    Fort McCoy’s motto is to be the “Total Force Training Center.”

    Located in the heart of the upper Midwest, Fort McCoy is the only U.S. Army installation in Wisconsin.

    The installation has provided support and facilities for the field and classroom training of more than 100,000 military personnel from all services nearly every year since 1984.

    Learn more about Fort McCoy online at https://home.army.mil/mccoy, on Facebook by searching “ftmccoy,” and on Twitter by searching “usagmccoy.”

    Also try downloading the Digital Garrison app to your smartphone and set “Fort McCoy” or another installation as your preferred base. Fort McCoy is also part of Army’s Installation Management Command where “We Are The Army’s Home.”

