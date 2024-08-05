“Operation” Monrovia, Liberia: A Non-Commissioned Officer’s Perspective

Photo By Capt. Andrew Layton | U.S. Army Sgt. Paige Davis, a non-commissioned officer assigned to the 464th...... read more read more Photo By Capt. Andrew Layton | U.S. Army Sgt. Paige Davis, a non-commissioned officer assigned to the 464th Quartermaster Company, Lapeer, Michigan, stands for a photo at the Armed Forces of Liberia (AFL)’s Barclay Training Center, Monrovia, Liberia, June 5, 2024. Davis served as the Operations Non-Commissioned Officer at the U.S. Embassy in Monrovia, Liberia from February to June 2024, supporting the Michigan National Guard’s 15-year State Partnership Program with the AFL (U.S. National Guard photo by Capt. Andrew Layton). see less | View Image Page

From February – June 2024, Sgt. Paige Davis, a member of the Michigan National Guard’s 464th Quartermaster Company, Lapeer, Michigan, served as the Operations Non-Commissioned Officer for the Office of Security Cooperation at the U.S. Embassy in Monrovia, Liberia. Her work supported the Michigan National Guard’s 15-year State Partnership Program with the Armed Forces of Liberia (AFL). In civilian life, Sgt. Davis is a gastroenterology nurse at Henry Ford Hospital in Detroit, Michigan. Here is Sgt. Davis’s story in her own words.



Non-commissioned Officers (NCOs) play a pivotal role in the military, and a deep understanding of diverse cultures greatly enhances their effectiveness. As a passionate member of the Michigan National Guard (MING), my mission is to create an environment that highlights cultural awareness, continuous education, and exemplary leadership. Understanding that our strength comes from our unity and diversity is essential. The success of the military depends on leadership and understanding that our differences have the potential to be the catalyst for success.



This mission's purpose was to serve as the temporary operations NCO to aid the Bilateral Affairs Officer and the U.S. Embassy team in facilitating all military-to-military engagements and offer administrative assistance to the U.S. Embassy in advancing the Michigan National Guard’s partnership with the Armed Forces of Liberia. My desire to make a difference within my unit was one of the many reasons that I decided to apply to serve in Africa. I wanted to grow intellectually and personally while making a positive impact through increasing understanding and respect for different cultures, promoting military readiness, and being an effective leader in both a fast-paced and unpredictable setting. The opportunity to fill in as the operations NCO was the ideal tour that fit my purpose.



Welcome To Monrovia



Upon arriving in Liberia, the country changed command. The newly appointed President, Joseph Boakai, had less than two weeks in office, while Brig. Gen. Davidson Forleh was scheduled to accept the position as the new Chief of Staff of the Armed Forces of Liberia (AFL) three days after my arrival. To my surprise, [as a member of the Embassy DOD team] I could personally attend the AFL’s handoff of responsibility from Maj. Gen. Prince C. Johnson III to Brig. Gen. Forleh. Being able to participate in this ceremony was mind-blowing. Here I was, embraced as a junior enlisted soldier (E-5), shaking hands with the Chief of Staff and other highly decorated members of the Liberian military on day three of my mission. During this ceremony, I was able to witness the love and passion the Liberians possess for their military.



Visit From TAG

Shortly after celebrating and meeting members of the AFL, I had the privilege to work alongside the BAO while welcoming two senior leaders from the Michigan National Guard, The Adjutant General (TAG), Maj. Gen. Paul Rogers, and Command Sergeant Major William Russell. The purpose of this visit was for the MING personnel to visit and establish a relationship with the new members of the AFL chain of command. One of the highlights of this visit was attending a church service alongside the AFL, held at Saint Peter's Lutheran Church. This church is significant in the foundation of the AFL's new mission, "A Force for Good." In 1990, during the civil war in Liberia, members of the old AFL decided to attack shelters that were supposed to be safe havens for civilians. It was at Saint Peter's Lutheran Church that the AFL murdered approximately 600 men, women, and children. Sitting alongside members of the AFL and the MING team showed unity while paying respect to those who lost their lives. We also participated in a community service cleanup. For this outreach, we were accompanied by the U.S. Defense Attaché, Lt. Col. Trish Basile, and her office. We cleaned the streets of Liberia, sweeping and collecting trash while listening to the tunes of the AFL Band. Participating in these events has elucidated the significance of supporting our partners, fostering a more unified front.



The AFL NCO Academy



The AFL is a force that has about 2,000 soldiers; however, their numbers do not deter them from wanting to be better as a force. The NCOs of the AFL expressed their desire to open their own NCO academy to train their junior enlisted within their very own country. With the desire to help the AFL make their military better, a team of five senior NCOs from the MING provided an assessment to evaluate the readiness for the AFL conducting their own NCO academy. I had an opportunity to sit in on a brief that one of the AFL NCOs, SSG Hinneh, was conducting. Seeing the excitement and dedication to accomplish the task at hand was excellent. As an NCO, one of the best ways to give back to soldiers is to lead by example. The selected members of the AFL who attended the NCO academy training invested their time, effort, and support of each other while accepting the knowledge being offered by the MING team. This demonstrates an unwavering commitment to duty, integrity, and professionalism, which sets a standard for their lower enlisted soldiers. I want to exemplify the AFL NCOs' exact qualities, and by being in their presence, I now understand that this goal is reachable.



Michigan Medical Visit



In 2019, I decided to join the National Guard while acquiring my bachelor’s in nursing. Since then, I have been a Registered Nurse for the past four years; however, my desire to continue my education has encouraged me to enroll in a master's program with a concentration in family nurse practitioner. Early in my tour, I had the honor to meet with Maj. Albertha Clark, a surgeon who runs the military hospital, along with her medical team [Maj. Clark was also the first woman to be trained as a surgeon in Liberia]. My perspective of what a hospital in Africa would be like instantly changed the moment I walked into the 14 Military Hospital’s emergency department. Attempting to compare their hospital with the hospital where I am employed in Michigan is a setup for failure; however, this hospital is one of the best in Liberia. Most of the time when I visited the hospital, I either did site visits with our Office of Security Cooperation local staff, assisting with site inspections for the new T.B. clinic, or with the BAO completing administrative tasks. It was only when the MING medical team visited, led by Capt. Chelsey Downer, that I was able to go hands-on at the hospital [with my medical training]. The object of the medical team’s visit was to assist the 14 Military Hospital staff with developing a mass casualty response plan. With my background in emergency medicine, I added insight into ways to better our partner's plan to ensure the safety of their people.



Perception vs. Perspective



In Monrovia, I quickly learned the crucial difference between perception and perspective. My initial perceptions were shaped by the sensory input of the vibrant surroundings—the overcrowded streets with keh-kehs (three-wheelers), and pem-pems (motorbikes), hearing koloqua (Liberian English) and the constant hustling of the locals. However, it was through engaging with the local people and understanding their daily lives that my perspective broadened. For instance, the market's apparent chaos was a well-coordinated social and economic hub. This lesson highlighted that while perception is the immediate sensory experience, perspective is the deeper understanding shaped by context and empathy. In my military career, this means assessing situations at face value and considering underlying factors and viewpoints.



The Paradox of Knowledge



The concept of "not knowing what you do not know" became evident as I adapted to the local environment. Despite my military training and education, I often found myself unprepared for the cultural and logistical nuances of life in Africa. This humbling experience taught me the importance of remaining open to learning and adapting. In the military, this means acknowledging the limits of one's training and being open to new strategies and insights from diverse sources.



Staying Mission Ready



The unpredictability of life in Africa underscored the importance of staying mission ready. Whether dealing with limited resources or unexpected challenges, adaptability and preparedness were key. This readiness involves not just physical preparation but also mental and emotional resilience. In my military role, this translates to being prepared for any situation, maintaining focus, and pivoting strategies as needed.

The Importance of Family



The strong sense of family and community in African cultures was a profound lesson. I witnessed how families supported each other, shared resources, and maintained close bonds. This contrasted with the more individualistic approach I was accustomed to in America and highlighted the resilience and strength that come from close familial support. In my military career, valuing family translates to understanding the importance of camaraderie and support among troops, fostering a sense of belonging and teamwork.



My Takeaway



My time in Africa was a transformative experience, imparting lessons that have profoundly influenced my military career. The distinction between perception and perspective, the humility in acknowledging what we don't know, the importance of staying mission-ready, respecting cultural differences, and valuing family were all lessons learned that now guide my professional and personal life. These insights are invaluable in fostering adaptability, empathy, and resilience—qualities essential in the military. These skills, I believe, are essential for the success of our military, especially with the partnerships that we currently have and those that may come in the future.



This opportunity allowed me to see the grand scheme of the mission, including the challenges that are not typically discussed with lower-ranking NCOs. The inclusion made me feel like I was a part of the team instead of a pawn to do busy work. I am advocating for future NCOs to have the privilege to experience a mission similar to mine so that future enlisted soldiers feel as if their presence makes a difference also.