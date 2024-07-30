Cyber Center of Excellence Welcomes New Commander

Photo By Sgt. Brandon Elmore | Maj. Gen. Ryan Janovic pass the unit colors to Command Sgt. Maj. Michael Starrett as...... read more read more Photo By Sgt. Brandon Elmore | Maj. Gen. Ryan Janovic pass the unit colors to Command Sgt. Maj. Michael Starrett as Commanding General of the Combined Army Center and Fort Leavenworth Lt. Gen. Milford Beagle and former Commanding General Cyber Center of Excellence Maj. Gen. Paul Stanton look on during a ceremony Aug. 2, 2024 at Barton Field on Fort Eisenhower, Ga. see less | View Image Page

FORT EISENHOWER, Ga.—Fort Eisenhower servicemembers were assembled on the grass of Barton Field on a sultry southern summer morning Aug. 2, 2024, to witness the Change of Command for the Cyber Center of Excellence and Fort Eisenhower, the first since being renamed in October of 2023.

U.S. Army Combined Arms Center and Fort Leavenworth Commanding General Lt. Gen. Milford Beagle Jr. presided over the ceremony where Maj. Gen. Paul Stanton relinquished command of the CCoE and Fort Eisenhower to Maj. Gen. Ryan Janovic. In this role, Janovic serves as installation’s senior commander and as the branch chief for Army Cyber, Signal and Electromagnetic Warfare.

After placing the assembled ranks at rest, Lt. Gen. Beagle provided remarks about Leaders, Legacy and Likelihoods.

“Today is about Leaders. It is about Legacy, and it is about Likelihood. Those are the three things and for the leaders, we recognize and pay tribute to two great leaders today. Paul Stanton, who is now major general promotable Paul Stanton and Ryan Janovic and their families. Both of them have a ton of similarities between the two of them and I’m not talking about their good looks, I’m not talking the fact that they both started in branches that start with IN – Paul in Infantry and Ryan in Intelligence.”

He continued praising both senior leaders for graduating from West Point and for combined having more than 60 years of service to our nation. Both men also have deep roots in the Army as Stanton’s father, Lt. Gen. Edgar Stanton, retired as the most senior finance officer in the history of our Army and Janovic’s father-in-law, Hon. Malcom Howard, served two tours in Vietnam and is now a federal judge.

Recognizing that Soldiers cannot succeed without support from home, Lt. Gen. Beagle thanked Nomi Stanton and Shannon Ryan for the sacrifices they have made.

“The leaders that we recognize and pay tribute to today, have the privilege and opportunity to lead and they would not have that opportunity or privilege without either one of you,” he said. “And to the Stanton and Janovic children, thank you for your demonstrated resilience and being connected military kids, that journey is a journey that most do not understand. Your number one consistency of being a military connect child is inconsistency.”

Referring back to the day being about Leaders, Legacy and Likelihood, Lt. Gen. Beagle closed with remarking about Stanton’s legacy to Fort Eisenhower and beyond.

“We can spend half a day discussing the impact that Paul Stanton has had on Fort Eisenhower, the Cyber and the Signal community, two states – Georgia and South Carolina – and our Army. Simply stated, Paul truly walks away today having left a Legacy.”

“Paul has fundamentally changed Cyber Operator training for the foreseeable future,” he continued. “He set a vision for the state-of-the-art Signal and Cyber facilities here on Fort Eisenhower that will make all his successors and even his predecessors smile every single day. Those efforts will benefit our Army for many years to come.”

Ending his comments, Lt. Gen. Beagle spoke of Likelihood.

“Ryan the likelihood that you will succeed because of the support that you get from this great installation, this CoE, the power of two states and the team that you have here is the highest likelihood of them all.”

Stanton took the podium to thank the Soldiers, servicemembers and civilians of the CCoE and charge those in attendance to be ‘positively intrusive.”

“Be positively intrusive,” he said. “Promote positive behaviors to prevent harmful behaviors. Look each other in the eye and communicate directly. We are teammates on the best fighting force in the world – take care of one another.”

Leaving behind a legacy of forging ahead and projecting power, Stanton closed with expressing his pride for the progress made.

“I am immensely proud for having served alongside you – watching your talent and motivation transform big ideas into reality. I look forward to continuing to watch from afar, sending you data from the big pipes all the way to the handheld leader radio,” he said. “You will undoubtedly be successful under the confident and skilled leadership of Ryan Janovic. He is bringing fresh perspectives, ideas, and leadership to the team. Success is imminent.”

Janovic arrives at the CCoE from his most recent duty position as Director of Operations (J3) for U.S. Cyber Command at Fort Meade, Md.



A native of Akron, Ohio, Maj. Gen. Janovic graduated from the U.S. Military Academy at West Point in 1993 and commissioned into the Military Intelligence Corps. He began his career as a platoon leader in the 201st Military Intelligence Battalion, 513th Military Intelligence Brigade at (then) Fort Gordon, Georgia.

In 2008, the President’s Commission on White House Fellowships selected Maj. Gen. Janovic as a White House Fellow. Following his year in Washington, D.C., he trained and deployed the Special Troops Battalion of 3rd Brigade, 1st Infantry Division to eastern Afghanistan.

A distinguished graduate of the National War College, a White House Fellow and veteran of Iraq and Afghanistan, he joined the cyber ranks in 2019 as the deputy commander of Joint Force Headquarters – Cyber (Army), leading the organization toward unit citations earned in support of U.S. Central Command prior to joining the CCoE.

Providing brief remarks before the pass and review and close of the ceremony, Janovic addressed the crowd.

“A reminder for the rest of the day .. perhaps longer .. that this morning we had the privilege to observe excellence,” he said. “Our Army is standing tall on Fort Eisenhower, that our Joint Force is the best in the world, and that we should remain blessed to live in the United States of America.”

Stanton has been confirmed for lieutenant general and to be Director of the Defense Information Systems Agency, and Commander of the Joint Force Headquarters-Department of Defense Information Network at Fort Meade, Md.