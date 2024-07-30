Hawaii’s Lava Brigade Welcomes Col. Wesley K. Kawakami to the 29th IBCT

Photo By Spc. Donald Bond | U.S. Soldiers assigned to the 29th Infantry Brigade Combat Team, Hawaii Army National...... read more read more Photo By Spc. Donald Bond | U.S. Soldiers assigned to the 29th Infantry Brigade Combat Team, Hawaii Army National Guard (HIARNG), stand for a group photo during a change of command ceremony in Kalaeloa, Hawaii, Aug. 3, 2024. The 29th Infantry Brigade was organized in the HIARNG in 1959, and has served in many campaigns around the world, including the Vietnam War, Global War on Terror, Operation Iraqi Freedom, and Operation Enduring Freedom. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Spc. Donald Bond) see less | View Image Page

KALAELOA, HAWAII - The 29th Infantry Brigade Combat Team (29th IBCT) held a change of command ceremony here on August 3, 2024 as U.S. Army Col. David R. Hatcher II relinquished command to Col. Wesley K. Kawakami.



The ceremony was hosted by Brig. Gen. Stephen F. Logan, commander of the Hawaii Army National Guard (HIARNG), who passed the unit colors during the ceremony representing the transfer of authority and responsibility for the unit from one commander to another.



“Col. David Hatcher assumed command of the brigade in April 2022, about midway through its training year,” said Logan. “When I called and interviewed him and explained the challenges ahead, Dave had no reservations and dropped all he had achieved to serve as commander.”



One of Hatcher’s major accomplishments during his time in command was leading the brigade through the Joint Readiness Training Center at Fort Johnson, Louisiana.



“Dave built a robust and feasible training plan saturated with division level warfighter exercises, command post exercises and live fire validation efforts,” said Maj. Marco Hartanto, the master of ceremonies. “He connected the dots with his out of state formations to rapidly build readiness through his command.”



The 29th IBCT has been utilized for a variety of domestic responses including wildfire responses, volcanic eruptions, hurricane operations, the COVID-19 pandemic and various security operations throughout the state of Hawaii.



“With the passing of the colors today, Colonel Hatcher is handing over a colossal amount of kuleana and military responsibility to Colonel Kawakami,” said Logan.



The 29th IBCT is composed of units from Hawaii, Alaska, Arizona and Guam, having served in many campaigns around the world, including the Vietnam War, Global War on Terror, Operation Iraqi Freedom, and Operation Enduring Freedom.



“Colonel Hatcher exhibited the resilience, confidence, and tenacity required of a rotational training unit commander,” said Logan.



Kawakami was thankful towards Hatcher and all of the Soldiers for all their efforts and accomplishments within the 29th IBCT.



“Thank you for establishing the foundations for Soldiers to thrive in today,” said Kawakami. “Your efforts cannot be forgotten, as you all are the reason why the brigade has the rich legacy it has today. With great pride, honor and humility, I will continue to perpetuate the finest traditions of the 29th Infantry Brigade Combat Team.”