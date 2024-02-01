Pacific Partnership 2024-2 Kicks Off in Legazpi, Philippines

Photo By Seaman Apprentice Gavin Arnoldhendershot | LEGAZPI, Philippines (Aug. 2, 2024.) - U.S. Navy Capt. Daniel Keeler, the Pacific...... read more read more Photo By Seaman Apprentice Gavin Arnoldhendershot | LEGAZPI, Philippines (Aug. 2, 2024.) - U.S. Navy Capt. Daniel Keeler, the Pacific Partnership 2024-2 (PP24-2) mission commander, delivers remarks during the PP24-2 opening ceremony at the Legazpi Expo Center in Legazpi, Philippines, Aug. 2, 2024. During this mission stop, U.S. servicemembers will work with the ally and partner nations of Australia, U.K. Singapore, the Republic of Korea and the Philippines, to Forster multilateral cooperation focusing on four lines of effort; humanitarian assistance and disaster relief, host nation outreach events, engineering and medical. Now in its 20th iteration, the Pacific Partnership series is the largest annual multinational humanitarian assistance and disaster relief preparedness mission conducted in the Indo-Pacific. Pacific Partnership works collaboratively with host and partner nations to enhance regional interoperability and disaster response capabilities, increase security and stability in the region, and foster new and enduring friendships in the Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Gavin Arnoldhendershot) see less | View Image Page

LEGAZPI, Philippines – The Pacific Partnership 2024-2 (PP24-2) humanitarian mission kicked off in Legazpi, Albay, with an opening ceremony at the Legazpi City Expo Center, Aug. 2, 2024.



The ceremony featured guest speakers; the Hon. Oscar Robert H. Cristobal, Vice Mayor of Legazpi, Capt. Daniel Keeler, PP24-2 mission commander, Gen. Romeo S. Brawner Jr., Chief of Staff, Armed Forces of the Philippines and Mr. Carlos Ante, Legazpi City Administrator.



"Pacific Partnership in Legazpi promotes strong military and civil partnerships that reinforce mutual understanding and interoperability between the Philippines and U.S., and makes us better equipped to handle various challenges," said Keeler. "This region is prone to natural disasters like typhoons, earthquakes and volcanic eruptions. Our enhanced cooperation today will make us better prepared tomorrow, should we need to collectively respond in crisis."



The PP24-2 Philippines mission stop, which runs from Aug. 1 through Aug. 14, will provide tailored medical care focusing on subject-matter exchanges and community education; construction and reconstruction of multiple schoolhouses and knowledge exchanges with exercises covering disaster response and humanitarian assistance. Additionally, the U.S. Pacific Fleet Band will perform in a variety of community engagements around the city.



Initially, Pacific Partnership efforts were heavily focused on humanitarian assistance and disaster relief (HADR) but has evolved over the years to use an all-hazards approach with expanded lines of effort in medical and public health, engineering, and host nation outreach. Individual projects and events are synchronized with the host nation and are organized according to their requests and needs.





“The City of Legazpi extends its warmest welcomes and unending gratitude to all the participating nations behind the 2024 Pacific Partnership whose contributions have made significant impacts to the people of Legazpi,” said the Hon. Oscar Robert H. Christobal, vice mayor of Legazpi City. “We look forward to our continued partnership. Dios Mabalos!”



Disaster emergencies, both natural and man-made, remain an ever-present threat to life, security, stability, and prosperity throughout the U.S. Indo-Pacific Command area of responsibility.



“Through various exchanges and hands-on trainings, this year's HADR activities are focused on increasing the Urban Search and Rescue capacity by 30 percent and testing the city's Tsunami Response Plan for the first time,” said U.S. Coast Guard Lt. Flor Joseph, PP24-2HADR line of effort lead. “We are thankful to the City Disaster Risk Reduction Management Office for collaborating with us to develop a plan that best serves their community, drawing on their invaluable insights and perspectives about what works best locally.”



Pacific Partnership fosters multilateral cooperation and emphasizes a multinational whole-of-government approach, by planning and executing operations with U.S. and partner nation militaries, interagencies, international organizations, and non-governmental organizations. This subsequently provides a strong foundation of trust and enhances our collective ability to respond in times of crisis.



Born out of the devastation brought by the December 2004 tsunami that swept through parts of South and Southeast Asia, Pacific Partnership began as a military-led humanitarian response to one of the world’s most catastrophic natural disasters. Building on the success and goodwill of this operation the U.S. helped spearhead the inaugural Pacific Partnership mission in 2006. This mission leveraged partner nation militaries and non-governmental organizations proficiencies to expand disaster relief capacity in Bangladesh, Indonesia, the Philippines and Timor-Leste.



"On behalf of the U.S. contingency, I thank the Legazpi local government, the Armed Forces of the Philippines, and people of Legazpi for their heartwarming welcome," added Keeler. "Their invitation and partnerships are crucial for maintaining peace, security and prosperity in the region. Pacific Partnership harnesses our collective strength to build a resilient future, ensuring that when the earth shakes, we stand firm in our readiness."



Pacific Partnership, now in its 20th iteration, is the largest annual multinational humanitarian assistance and disaster relief preparedness mission conducted in the Indo-Pacific. Each year the mission team works collectively with host and partner nations to enhance regional interoperability capabilities, increase maritime security and stability in the region, and foster new and enduring friendships in the Indo-Pacific.



For more information about Pacific Partnership visit, www.clwp.navy.mil/Pacific-Partnership.



