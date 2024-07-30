Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Gaining Altitude: August 2024 Promotions

    908th Flying Training Wing Promotions Graphic

    Photo By Senior Airman Juliana Todd | The 908th Flying Training Wing Promotions Graphic is designed to accompany a monthly...... read more read more

    MONTGOMERY, ALABAMA, UNITED STATES

    08.04.2024

    Story by Bradley Clark 

    908th Flying Training Wing

    The 908th Flying Training Wing congratulates the following members who promoted recently.

    To Airman:
    Janeayla Upshaw

    To Airman 1st Class:
    Shekinah Mukendi

    To Senior Airman:
    Kielay Carter
    Yasmine Howard
    Kemaury McCoy
    Casey Schudar

    To Staff Sgt.:
    Armonnie Bryant
    Holly Crosson
    Patrick Green
    Hannah Tyus
    Jonathan Whisonant

    To Tech. Sgt.:
    David Bethea
    Vonodrous Broughton
    Ryan Durant

    To Master Sgt.:
    Soliel Albright
    Tavarius Finley
    Brandon King
    Chase Young

    To Senior Master Sgt.:
    Matthew Chandler

    NEWS INFO

    Date Taken: 08.04.2024
    Date Posted: 08.04.2024 14:20
    Story ID: 477746
    Location: MONTGOMERY, ALABAMA, US
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Gaining Altitude: August 2024 Promotions, by Bradley Clark, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    CONNECTED MEDIA

    908th Flying Training Wing Promotions Graphic

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    Maxwell Air Force Base

    TAGS

    Promotions
    22nd Air Force
    Maxwell Air Force Base
    Air Force Reserve Command
    Gaining Altitude

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download