Gaining Altitude: August 2024 Promotions

The 908th Flying Training Wing congratulates the following members who promoted recently.
To Airman:
Janeayla Upshaw
To Airman 1st Class:
Shekinah Mukendi
To Senior Airman:
Kielay Carter
Yasmine Howard
Kemaury McCoy
Casey Schudar
To Staff Sgt.:
Armonnie Bryant
Holly Crosson
Patrick Green
Hannah Tyus
Jonathan Whisonant
To Tech. Sgt.:
David Bethea
Vonodrous Broughton
Ryan Durant
To Master Sgt.:
Soliel Albright
Tavarius Finley
Brandon King
Chase Young
To Senior Master Sgt.:
Matthew Chandler
