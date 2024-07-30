U.S. Coast Guard, Good Samaritan Successfully Rescue Man Overboard Near Channel Islands.



SAN PEDRO, Calif. — U.S. Coast Guard Sector Los Angeles–Long Beach responded to a distress call reporting a man overboard from a pleasure craft approximately six miles off Santa Cruz Island at approximately 3:45 p.m. today.



Coast Guard Sector LA-LB command center diverted Coast Guard Station Channels Islands crews—for a 66-year-old man overboard not wearing a life jacket, along with other crews from Coast Guard Cutter Blackfin, Air Station San Diego, Coast Guard Auxiliary air support, Towboat US, and a local commercial fishing spotter plane also joined the search.



Approximately 30 minutes into the search, the sailing vessel Perception, was in the area, located the survivor in the water, and recovered the man. Towboat US met with the Perception, confirmed the survivor, and Station Channel Islands boat crews transferred the man back to the Perception. A post-SAR boarding found no warnings and violations with the Perception and all responding crew members stood down from the search; the case was closed.



U.S. Coast Guard Petty Officer 2nd Class Logan M. Venero, a Boatswain's Mate assigned to Station Channel Islands, who responded to the incident said, "Above all, this incident highlights the importance of wearing a life jacket at all times when underway, especially in rough seas. In the unfortunate event of a man overboard, it is important to remain calm, mark the position on the GPS, if able, and throw a life ring or other flotation aid towards the person in the water. It is also important to remain where the person fell off and drift with the prevailing winds and currents.



For further information, please contact U.S. Coast Guard Petty Officer 3rd Class, Richard Uranga at (310) 781-0619 or padetla@uscg.mil. Photos courtesy of Carson Shevitz; BoatUS Ventura.

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 08.03.2024 Date Posted: 08.04.2024 01:28 Story ID: 477738 Location: VENTURA, CALIFORNIA, US Web Views: 4 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN