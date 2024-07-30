Florida Army National Guard prepares for possible impacts from Potential Tropical Cyclone Four

Courtesy Photo | Spc. Juan Sanchez, an HR specialist, conducts a preventative maintenance check on a...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | Spc. Juan Sanchez, an HR specialist, conducts a preventative maintenance check on a generator, Aug. 3, 2024, prior to Potential Tropical Cyclone Four making landfall. Sanchez is assigned to Headquarters and Headquarters Company, 50th Regional Support Group of the Florida Army National Guard based in Homestead, Florida. (U.S. Army Guard photo by Spc. Terrance Salinas.) see less | View Image Page

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis declared a state of emergency for 54 counties (later 61) and issued the order to have approximately 3,000 Florida Army National Guard (FLARNG) Soldiers readying response efforts to Potential Tropical Cyclone Four, Aug. 1.



Although this weather event is not a hurricane, experts expect it to become at least a tropical storm that could potentially cause tornados, create storm surges that can flood areas on Florida’s gulf coast, and pose infrastructure threats, such as power outages.



“This is nothing new for the Florida Guard,” said Army Col. Jeremey Davis, commander of the 50th Regional Support Group (RSG). “Getting activated during hurricane season is no surprise, we are well prepared to support the civilian authorities however needed. We’ll be working closely with state and local agencies for as long as we’re needed, and we can also call on out-of-state partners as necessary.”



The 50th RSG is based in Homestead, Florida, where members of its headquarters and headquarters company began their preparations by conducting preventative maintenance checks on vehicles and equipment and establishing a local emergency operations center (EOC). This EOC in South Florida will respond to developing situations and coordinate with higher disaster-relief authorities to assign missions as needed.



One of the units under Davis’ command includes the 927th Combat Sustainment Support Battalion (CSSB), headquartered in Camp Blanding, Florida. In wartime, the 927th CSSB’s mission is to provide logistical support to combat units. Its role during state emergencies translates to a similar support function.



In preparation for a worst-case scenario – long before any landfall – the FLARNG assigned the 927th CSSB’s Soldiers to staff the State Logistics Resource Center (SLRC) in Central Florida. The SLRC is a 200,000-square-foot warehouse that stores water, food and other emergency resources for distribution to affected areas throughout Florida after a natural disaster.



“You can’t wait until the storm hits to call up the Guard, so we get our people in uniform and into position ahead of time,” Davis said. “We mobilized for Hurricane Idalia less than a year ago; we know how it’s done.”