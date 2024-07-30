LRS hones response skills during oil spill exercise

Photo By Airman Cade Ellis | U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Trent Fogg, 23rd Logistics Readiness Squadron fuels flight,...... read more read more Photo By Airman Cade Ellis | U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Trent Fogg, 23rd Logistics Readiness Squadron fuels flight, and civilian contractors conduct an oil spill exercise at Moody Air Force Base, Georgia, July 31, 2024. The exercise was designed to build unit-to-unit cohesion and improve response capabilities in the event of a hazardous liquid spill. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Cade Ellis) see less | View Image Page

MOODY AIR FORCE BASE, Ga. – Defense Logistics Agency Energy held an oil spill base exercise that took place from July 30-31, 2024, at Moody Air Force Base, Georgia.



The exercise incorporated both classroom and practical application for oil spills, and it was aimed to improve response capabilities for Airmen and civilian contractors who are responsible for any on-base fuel containers, large or small. These containers of fuel range from Diesel to E-85.



While the base maintains responsibility for those storage solutions, DLA Energy supplies nearly 100% of fuel to the Department of Defense, so their team of experts used their extensive knowledge to reinforce best fuel-safety policies around the globe.



“The exercise gave us a chance to practice the process and taught us that it is important to get everybody involved, so we can get it taken care of quickly and efficiently,” said Daniel Hunt, 23rd Logistics Readiness Squadron supervisor of storage tanks.



The Air Force employs multiple redundant systems, but if there was ever an undetected fuel leak, hazardous liquids could harm the base and the ecosystem.



“There shouldn’t be anything we wouldn’t be able to contain the fuel,” said Staff Sgt. Trent Fogg, 23rd LRS fuels flight. “The secondary containment areas surrounding all of our tanks are big enough to hold the contents of the entire tank if it were to release the fuel.”



Moody AFB’s fuel tanks have a surrounding funnel system under them made of concrete, in the event of a leak the escaping liquid would not get the chance to escape the immediate area surrounding the tank.





In case of an emergency, the success of these clean-ups relies on teamwork and trust between agencies who do not work side-by-side daily. The scenario provided an opportunity to build relationships between these units, therefore building trust and improving emergency response capabilities.



“We don't typically see these people every day, and they don't see us,” Fogg said about the benefits of putting a face to a name to develop better working relationships. “Being able to work together gives us a chance to better support the mission here at Moody.”



Preparing for unexpected hazards ensures Airmen can be ready for any situation that comes their way, on and off the flight line.



“Having a plan in place in case something was to happen, gives us a chance to respond a little bit easier,” Fogg said. “It's about getting everyone involved and getting it taken care of.”