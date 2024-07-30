Operation Homefront Hosts Back-to-school Bash at NAS JRB Fort Worth

NAS JRB FORT WORTH, TEXAS— Students and families at Naval Air Station (NAS) Joint Reserve Base (JRB) were treated to a back-to-school bash hosted by Operation Homefront on Aug. 1.



The event, held at the Lone Star Center, featured, food, music, and school supplies giveaways, with more than 480 students registered. Operation Homefront, a national organization that supports military families, worked with Morale, Wellness, and Recreation (MWR) and sponsors to put on the event.



“Our 17th annual Back-to-School Brigade will deliver more than 30,000 backpacks to military children nationwide this summer” said Erin Burgy a spokesperson for Operation Homefront. “This support comes at a critical time for military families – facing the high cost of school supplies, relocations and adjusting to new communities. This program offers financial relief and is a tangible way to thank those that have done so much on behalf of all Americans.”



Families enjoyed activities such as water slides, food trucks, and snow cones while students were able to pick out backpacks filled with school supplies donated by local businesses.



"It's great to see the community come together to support military families," said Navy Chief Petty Officer Shawn Woodford. "Events like these really make a difference and help alleviate some of the stress of back-to-school shopping."



As the school year gets underway, events like the back-to-school bash at NAS JRB Fort Worth can offer support to those who serve. Leading the charge in organizing the event was School Liaison Heather Jaynes.

“The supplies can help ease the financial strain of the back-to-school season,” said Jaynes. “Military families can face additional budget challenges and can often be single-income households.”



Operation Homefront has been working with MWR to host back-to-school events for military families at NAS JRB Fort Worth since 2018.



“We wanted to provide a fun environment for military families as they prepare for the upcoming school year,” said Jaynes. “It’s just a small way to show our appreciation for the sacrifices military members make every day.”



NAS JRB Fort Worth is the first and finest joint reserve base, known for training and equipping air crews and aviation ground support personnel, while supporting missions such as airlift, aerial refueling, and global mobility, making it an integral part of national defense infrastructure.

