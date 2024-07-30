Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    CJTF-HOA EARF Completes Outstation Crisis Response Exercise at CSL Kismayo, Somalia

    East African Response Force trains at Kismayo, Somalia

    DJIBOUTI

    07.21.2024

    Story by Lt.Cmdr. Keith Goodsell 

    Combined Joint Task Force - Horn of Africa

    CAMP LEMONNIER, Djibouti (July 21, 2024) – Under the direction of Combined Joint Task Force - Horn of Africa (CJTF-HOA), the East Africa Response Force (EARF) deployed to Cooperative Security Location (CSL) Kismayo, Somalia to participate in an outstation crisis response exercise.

    The purpose of this exercise was for the EARF to practice rapid deployment, provide security reinforcement support, and facilitate combat casualty care training with other U.S. military forces stationed at CSL Kismayo.

    The EARF is a forward-deployed unit designed to respond to crises in the AFRICOM area of operation and is currently composed of members from Task Force Paxton, a Pennsylvania Army National Guard unit. It is a National Guard rifle infantry company with specialized training and is part of CJTF-HOA’s security forces.

    The EARF is postured to respond to a broad range of military operations to provide limited-defense crisis response in the region and support to U.S. embassies and other missions as directed. The EARF remains postured and is ready for immediate deployment at a moment’s notice.

    The protection of United States citizens and military service members from threats is an enduring priority for CJTF-HOA. As a result, CJTF-HOA plans and prepares for a multitude of contingency operations throughout East Africa.

    CJTF-HOA operations are crucial for enhancing partner nation capacities, promoting regional stability, and protecting U.S. and coalition interests in East Africa. The command, headquartered at Camp Lemonnier, Djibouti, plays a vital role in U.S. Africa Command's efforts to counter violent extremism, strengthen regional security partnerships, and execute its crisis response mission set—a "no-fail" mission for the entire area of operation.

