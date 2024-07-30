NAVAL SUPPORT ACTIVITY SOUDA BAY CHANGE OF COMMAND

In a time-honored naval tradition, Capt. Stephen D. Steacy relieved Capt. Odin J. Klug as commanding officer of Naval Support Activity Souda Bay during a change of command ceremony at the base, August 1.





Rear Adm. Brad Collins, Commander, Navy Region Europe, Africa, Central, served as the presiding officer for the ceremony, also attended by Vice Regional Governor of Crete, Chania Regional Unit, the Honorable Nikolaos Kalogeris; and Mayor of Chania, the Honorable Panagiotis Simandirakis; as well as numerous distinguished visitors, commanders and members of the Hellenic Armed Forces, NSA Souda Bay employees, and family members.







Collins, the former NSA Souda Bay Commanding Officer from August 2016 to August 2018, underscored the responsibility of a command.







"Selection for command at any level is the ultimate compliment to an officer. It is a responsibility like no other, and if done correctly with your heart and your soul invested, it will be the hardest but the most rewarding job that you will ever have," he said.



Collins outlined the strategic importance of Naval Support Activity Souda Bay, especially in today’s current geopolitical environment.







“This theater is at a critical juncture in history. A time requiring bold, decisive leadership, persons of action, and unrelenting perseverance,” Collins said. “It is you, the warfighters of NSA Souda Bay and our allies that serve at this vital geographic centerpiece, that ensure the Navy and our allies are ready for whatever comes our way.”







Klug echoed the sentiment during his farewell, noting the hard work and dedication of all onboard, and expressing gratitude toward the Greek allies, the Hellenic Navy, and the local national workforce.







“This relentless pursuit of perfection at NSA Souda Bay has been a joint effort,” said Klug. “You bring the depth, breadth, and wealth of knowledge that is inextricable to our success. Team Souda, from the bottom of my heart, thank you very much for everything you have done to make this a strategically important and operationally relevant installation.”







During his command, Klug was instrumental in not only strengthening the military, diplomatic, and economic relationship between the United States and Greece, but also provided top-tier fleet support. NSA Souda Bay provided forward deployed services to operational assets as part of Eastern Mediterranean operations, including the deployed USS Gerald R. Ford and USS Dwight D. Eisenhower carrier strike groups.





Klug, who took command in July 2022, led the installation through two major operations: Operation Inherent Resolve and Operation Prosperity Guardian, and the stand-up of several joint task-forces in response to the Israel-Hamas conflict. Klug attributed the base’s successes to the Officers and Sailors assigned to NSA Souda Bay during his tenure and the strong partnership the United States shares with Greece.







“Omáda [Team] Souda, through relentless pursuit of [perfection] we shall catch excellence, this idea could not ring more true as I look at the magic the people who have made this command what it is today,” said Klug. “Indeed, we have achieved excellence. Thank you very much for the team, the dream, and for the magic.”



Steacy, a native of California, and a George Washington University alumnus, most recently completed a successful tour as the Associate Director for Integration in the Chief of Naval Operations Assessments Division. In his first public address as commanding officer, he expressed gratitude for the dedication and hospitality of personnel onboard.







“Team Souda, thank you for the fantastic welcome as I prepared for this new role. Your daily routine may seem straightforward to you, but I can attest to the complicated and difficult nature of your work – you make it look easy,” said Steacy.







Steacy also acknowledged the strategic importance of the installation and the increasingly important role it plays in supporting U.S. operations in the area.







“Our location is key to the Navy’s ability to respond swiftly and effectively to nearby crises. Not only are we leading the way in maintaining a warfighting mindset now, we are setting the standards for future missions, training those who will follow behind us,” said Steacy.







NSA Souda Bay is an operational ashore installation that enables and supports U.S., Allied, Coalition, and partner nation forces to preserve security and stability in the European, African, and Central Command areas of responsibility.

