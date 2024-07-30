Photo Story: July 2024 barracks construction operations at Fort McCoy, Part 2

Photo By Scott Sturkol | The construction area for a new $28.08 million barracks building is shown July 25,...... read more read more Photo By Scott Sturkol | The construction area for a new $28.08 million barracks building is shown July 25, 2024, at Fort McCoy, Wis., as progress on the facility continues. The contractor for the project, BlindermanPower (Construction), received the notice to proceed with construction on Sept. 26, 2023, and has 780 calendar days to complete the project. The project requires building a four-story, 60,000-square-foot barracks about to house 400 people. Two other barracks of the same specifications have already been built in the same block at the installation since 2019. Overall, it is part of a big transformation taking place at the 1600 block that includes the building of four barracks — two of which are already done, three brigade headquarters buildings, and two planned transient training officer quarters, according to the Fort McCoy Directorate of Public Works. This project is managed by the Army Corps of Engineers. (U.S. Army Photo by Scott T. Sturkol, Public Affairs Office, Fort McCoy, Wis.) see less | View Image Page

The construction area for a new $28.08 million barracks building is shown July 25, 2024, at Fort McCoy, Wis., as progress on the facility continues.



The fiscal year 2022-funded Transient Training Troop Barracks Project, also referred to as the South Barracks Project, has maintained its scheduled progress and stood at 25 percent complete as July 2024 began.



Framework for the four-story, 60,000-plus square-foot barracks started at the end of January 2024 and has continued to steadily be built up by contractor BlindermanPower (Construction) who got the contract to build the facility in June 2023 at just over $28 million.



As of July 5, according to an update from Ken Green with the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Resident Office at Fort McCoy, construction progress was at 25 percent complete and the contractor has made progress on building walls and installing the roof and more.



Green’s previous update on June 28 states structural steel punch out continues as well as steel stud and exterior sheeting installation. Truss installation was also continuing as well as roof decking was going on. Spray foam also had started on imbeds and mechanical, electrical, and plumbing rough-in continued.



Previous news articles have stated that a notice to proceed with construction on this project was given on in late-September 2023. Overall, the statement of work for the project states the contractor will make the building be made of “permanent construction with reinforced concrete foundations; concrete floor slabs; structural steel frames; steel stud infill; masonry veneer walls; prefinished standing seam metal roofing; heating, ventilation, and air conditioning capabilities; plumbing; mechanical systems; and electrical systems. Supporting facilities include land clearing, concrete sidewalk paving, general site improvements, and utility connections.”



The building also is being built with the latest in construction materials and include state-of-the-art physical security and energy-saving measures. The contract duration is scheduled for completion in 780 calendar days, Green said.



“The current contract completion date is Oct. 2, 2025,” Green also wrote in the June 28 update.



Projects like this also play a part in supporting the economic impact to local economies around Fort McCoy. When looking back the last five years, Fort McCoy’s economic impact has continuously been $1 billion or higher every year to local economies. In FY 2019 it was $1.18 billion, all the way to FY 2023’s $1.38 billion.



Fort McCoy’s motto is to be the “Total Force Training Center.”



Located in the heart of the upper Midwest, Fort McCoy is the only U.S. Army installation in Wisconsin.



The installation has provided support and facilities for the field and classroom training of more than 100,000 military personnel from all services nearly every year since 1984.



