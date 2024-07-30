KFD, PMRF and Hawaii National Guard Work Together During Kaumakani Wildfire

PACIFIC MISSILE RANGE FACILITY, Hawaii – At approximately 3:30 P.M., 15 July, 2024, PMRF received a request for mutual aid from Kauai County in support of firefighting operations in Kaumakani. In response, PMRF deployed two firefighting crews and one PMRF helicopter with firefighting bucket. PMRF is also hosting a detachment of Hawaii National Guard helicopters that are conducting firefighting operations.



“The airborne assets and Barking Sands Fire Department arrived on scene and quickly transitioned to supporting the firefighting efforts,” said Capt. Brett Stevenson, commanding officer of PMRF. “Their rapid response was instrumental in Kauai County emergency managers gaining containment of the fire. Overall coordination between Kauai County and PMRF was impressive and their quick reaction undoubtedly saved lives and people’s homes.”

Air assets are a crucial part of wildfire containment efforts by adding the ability to put large amounts of water on otherwise inaccessible areas of a fire.



“The rapid response by Hawaii National Guard aircraft was only possible because the command and staff of PMRF immediately committed to provide support to our aircrews,” said Brig. Gen. Stephen Logan, Hawaii Army National Guard Commander “This enabled the rapid multi-service response to prevent human suffering, mitigate great property damage, enable evacuated residents of Kauai to return to their homes, and restore trafficability to road networks. It is a testament to the integration of the total joint force.”

Date Taken: 07.16.2024 Location: KEKAHA, HAWAII, US