How big is your sky?

JOINT BASE CHARLESTON, S.C. – Enamored by the array of diversity during an aviation event, an inspired military member would emerge from behind his desk to exchange thermometers for propellers.



Originally from Braden, Florida, Tech. Sgt. Edward Freeman, an aerospace medical technician from the 628th Medical Group at Joint Base Charleston, broke through his own limiting beliefs to obtain his pilot license.



“I didn’t necessarily know that it was something I could obtain,” said Freeman. “I rarely ever looked up at the sky outside of seeing if it was raining or not.”



During his 14 years of enlisted service, Freeman never thought of becoming a pilot.



Then, he became an organizer of JB Charleston's Accelerating the Legacy Event, which honors the lasting impacts of the Tuskegee Airmen and encourages aspiring Airmen to join aviation.



“At that event, what was particularly interesting was that it highlighted members of marginalized groups,” said Freeman. “Whether that be females, African Americans, or other ethnicities as well.”



And from his own personal recollection, whenever he saw a pilot, generally speaking, they were Caucasian.



“If these people can do it, they look like me and probably came from similar backgrounds and experiences, why couldn’t I?” said Freeman. “So, I just tried.”



This would be the start of his ascent into the sky, but what goes up must also come down.



Good ol’ landing.



“Landing a plane is an art,” stated Freeman. “It’s having to get over the anxiety of seeing the ground coming towards you and you are going towards it.”



Like breaking through mental barriers, landing is possible.



“This is the simplest thing I would tell someone who has an interest in a certain industry, but they just aren’t sure: There is no sign on the door that is telling you no,” stated Freeman.



The sky's the limit.