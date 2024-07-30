U.S. Navy and Government of Guam to Participate in Joint Emergency Response Exercise

NAVAL BASE GUAM (Aug. 1, 2024) – The U.S. Navy and the Government of Guam are scheduled to conduct a joint emergency response exercise simulating a transportation incident involving a material shipment. The exercise will be held on Polaris Point, U.S. Naval Base Guam, Aug. 2.



This exercise is designed to simulate a vehicle collision on a public highway, where the Navy will deploy its transportation emergency response team. It is part of the Navy’s ongoing program to collaborate with civil authorities and emergency management personnel in areas where Navy nuclear-powered warships are homeported. The goal of the exercise is to validate current processes and procedures for joint notification and response.



“Our collaboration with the U.S. Navy is crucial for the safety and well-being of our community. This exercise enhances our readiness and ability to respond effectively to emergencies,” said Mr. Charles Esteves, Administrator, Guam Office of Civil Defense. “Working together with the Navy and our first responders ensures we have a coordinated and efficient response strategy, which is vital for the protection of our residents and environment.”



The exercise also creates opportunities to practice external coordination processes and strengthen relationships between Department of Defense and local authorities and partners. Multiple government organizations will participate, including Submarine Squadron 15’s Radiological Emergency Response Organization (RERO), USS Frank Cable (AS 40), Guam Department of Homeland Security/Office of Civil Defense, Guam Fire Department, Guam Police Department, Guam Environmental Protection Agency, Emergency Medical Services, Guam Department of Public Health and Social Services, Guam Army National Guard 94th Civil Support Team, Guam Memorial Hospital Authority, and Guam Regional Medical City.



“This exercise allows us to test and improve our coordination and response strategies, ensuring we are prepared to handle any potential incidents,” said Capt. Neil Steinhagen, Commander, Submarine Squadron 15. “By strengthening our relationships with local authorities and partners, we can work together more effectively and enhance our overall readiness to respond to emergencies.”



Those in the surrounding communities may notice increased vehicle activity around Polaris Point during the exercise, including military and local first responders, as they practice their procedures.

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 08.01.2024 Date Posted: 07.31.2024 Story ID: 477497 Location: NAVAL BASE GUAM, GU