Resiliency Makes the Cut for Army Veterinarian

Photo By Master Sgt. William Reinier | U.S. Army Capt. Madison Bartosh, a veterinarian assigned to Veterinary Readiness...... read more read more Photo By Master Sgt. William Reinier | U.S. Army Capt. Madison Bartosh, a veterinarian assigned to Veterinary Readiness Activity, Fort Belvoir, performs surgery at Fort Belvoir, Virginia, May 8, 2024. The surgery was part of VRAFB’s annual training exercise which aimed to simulate an influx of military working dog surgeries by offering 20 spay and neuter operations for pets of active-duty service members and retirees in three days. Bartosh said this was the first time she had performed an operation with that particular surgical team, noting their clear and constant communication directly contributed to their successful procedure. (U.S. Army photo by Master Sgt. Will Reinier) see less | View Image Page

Dr. Michael Bartosh, a veterinarian for the past 36 years, said his daughter, Madison, always knew she would follow his footsteps.



“What do you do with a two-year-old in your practice?” he asked. “She tags along, she did everything I did. She kind of grew up in the clinic.”



Today, she’s a captain in the United States Army, where she serves as a doctor of veterinary medicine.



“He wanted me to be a people-doctor,” she says with a smile, confidently declaring him her best teacher. “My dad’s an old-school, rural veterinarian. You learn a lot with someone like that.”



As a teenager, an explosion at a fertilizer plant in her hometown of West, Texas devastated the community. Bartosh’s father said she found purpose in the aftermath as a Red Cross volunteer.



“That was my first experience seeing the military and what it does for the community,” she recalls. “That is one great thing about the National Guard - you’re helping your community.”



From serving as veterinary technician with her dad to earning a doctorate in veterinary medicine as a distinguished military graduate from Texas A&M University, Bartosh's journey has been marked by diverse roles and relentless dedication. Her experiences as a four-sport athlete in high school, a member of A&M’s Corps of Cadets, subsequent relief work after vet school, and an evolving career in military veterinary medicine underscore her tenacity and drive.



“When she gets her mind set on something, she never changes it,” her father says.



Army life hasn’t been without setbacks. The 28-year-old captain continues to serve as a reminder that resilience and perseverance are universal keys to success. While still at A&M, Bartosh recalls applying for the Army’s competitive Health Professions Scholarship Program, but ultimately wasn’t selected.



“That was the first thing I felt like I failed at,” she said. “I remember thinking ‘am I not good enough? What the heck.’”



It didn’t deter Bartosh, who at the time was also serving as an enlisted combat engineer in the Texas Army National Guard.



“I chose to submit for a direct commission in my last year of vet school. Fortunately, that was accepted.”



Overcoming obstacles, like treating working dogs from almost a dozen federal agencies, is what makes life interesting.



“It’s nice to be part of something bigger than just working on Fluffy,” she says. “I love it.”



As a veterinarian in the National Capital Region, Bartosh and her colleagues at Veterinary Readiness Activity, Fort Belvoir, have one of the most unique missions in the U.S. Army.



The activity serves military working dogs from every other branch, along with the U.S. Secret Service, Pentagon Force Protection Agency, U.S. Capitol Police, and AMTRAK – just to name a few. This distinct patient population brings both challenges and fulfillment to her role.



Military working dogs are always on call, frequently encountering wounds and injuries from their demanding duties.



“They’re major athletes,” Bartosh explains.



The high drive and intense nature of these dogs also make them more susceptible to post-operative complications, particularly in the kennel environments where they live.



Despite these challenges, Bartosh finds immense satisfaction in her work. Her dedication to the health and readiness of canine soldiers highlights the importance of veterinarians in the military.



“You just don’t get that in civilian practice,” she said.



Bartosh's commitment to her mission is not just about the dogs. It’s also about fostering a positive climate and team cohesion.



“The big thing is to just feel comfortable communicating,” she emphasizes.



Balancing rank and approachability, she ensures her team knows they can come to her with questions or concerns, an essential aspect in the high-stakes world of military veterinary care. It’s one skill her leaders attribute to her success so far.



“Capt. Bartosh gives 100% every day taking care of her patients and fellow Soldiers and civilians,” said Maj. Tricia Culbertson, an Army veterinarian and Bartosh’s former clinical instructor in the Army’s First Year Graduate Veterinary Education program.



“I’m excited to see what she does the rest of her career in the Veterinary Corps.”



Whatever the future holds, Bartosh is eager to begin her next role as a veterinary branch chief at Fort Moore, Georgia, where she will serve as officer-in-charge for the Ft. Moore Veterinary Center. A tough assignment, but the challenges of being a veterinarian are something her father said she saw for years first-hand.



“If she don’t like it, I don’t feel sorry for her one bit,” he joked, recalling the years she watched him run a private practice. Luckily, that’s not the case.



“I love my job,” Capt. Bartosh says. “I'm very ecstatic about this, it was my dream job for my first assignment.”



The senior Dr. Bartosh says he’s not surprised by his daughter’s success.



“You would have never known if you would have seen this girl in high school, ribbons in her hair, makeup, all that,” he said. “We’re proud of her. She’s a tough woman. Mentally she’s tough and physically she’s tough.”



It’s an invaluable combination. One that characterizes what it takes to serve in Joint Task Force – National Capital Region.