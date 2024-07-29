Joint Munitions Command leaders update AMC on various mission roles

Photo By Shawn Eldridge | Lt. Gen. Chris Mohan, Deputy Commanding General and Acting Commander of Army Materiel...... read more read more Photo By Shawn Eldridge | Lt. Gen. Chris Mohan, Deputy Commanding General and Acting Commander of Army Materiel Command, tours the Joint Munitions Command’s Morris Consolidation Facility, which serves as a home for JMC health physicists who safely execute the processing and packaging of low-level radioactive components coded for disposal. see less | View Image Page

Joint Munitions Command’s senior leaders recently updated Lt. Gen. Chris Mohan, Deputy Commanding General and Acting Commander of Army Materiel Command, about JMC’s key initiatives.



JMC, one of 10 major subordinate commands of AMC, provides precise and predictive conventional munitions sustainment and life cycle management to an expeditionary global force from 17 arsenals, depots and ammo plants in support of the Joint Force.



“JMC, you are a key. You know how to do this,” Mohan said. “We know how to do this. We know how to do this in conflict. We know how to do this in competition because we are doing it right now, and that is not lost on anyone.”



Some of the subject areas discussed throughout the meeting with Mohan, which took place July 25 at JMC’s headquarters at the Rock Island Arsenal, were the Minority College Relations Program, the scouting for talent recruitment tool, and JMC’s core and lesser-known mission areas.

MCRP



JMC’s headquarters is the lead organization for MCRP, which provides opportunities to students from Historically Black Colleges, Hispanic-Serving Institutions, Asian American and Pacific Islander Serving Institutions, and Tribal Colleges.



JMC’s installations, Army Contracting Command-Rock Island, First Army, Rock Island Arsenal Joint Manufacturing and Technology Center, and Army Security Assistance Command also host MCRP interns for 10 weeks.



The disciplines recruited but not limited to are audit, business, cyber security, data analytics, engineering, environmental, finance, logistics management, and public affairs. Approximately 25 percent of those who participate in MCRP enter government service.



“We are positively impacting lives,” said Debra Sullivan, Chief of Operations and Maintenance, Army and Command Operations for JMC and the team lead for MCRP. “Many students are unaware of the opportunities that exist here.”



SCOUT



JMC continuously seeks individuals to fill job openings, and the command actively works to reduce hiring timelines.



The data-centric based scouting for talent recruitment tool (SCOUT) is being used to help reduce the time to hire, build a pipeline of talent, increase use of Direct Hire Authority, and inform data-driven recruitment efforts.



SCOUT tracks job candidates, interviews and job offers, and provides a searchable database for hiring managers, as well as drives focused enterprise recruitment based on recruitment outputs.



“It gives us the ability to expand our outreach network,” said Michelle Timmerman, JMC’s Deputy Chief of Staff - G1. “The data and insights from this tool will help us drive and target future recruitment efforts to get the talent we need.”



Mohan emphasized the importance of data analytics and automation tools such as SCOUT.



“This is a powerful tool,” Mohan said. “We have to step up and move out on data analytics and the ways we can use data to help us make decisions faster.”



Mohan noted that reports which previously took five hours to compile can now be done in five seconds, allowing planners more time to accomplish in-depth analysis.



Two noteworthy missions



Besides its core mission, Mohan was briefed on many other JMC missions, three of which are particularly noteworthy due to their unique roles:



— The Low-Level Radioactive Waste team works out of the Morris Consolidation Facility at RIA and travels to military bases around the world to pack and ship low-level radioactive waste. The program's efforts help ensure the Army follows all environmental regulations, and that LLRW is managed in a safe and secure manner. In addition to the environmental benefits, the LLRW program also has economic benefits. The cost of disposing of LLRW is significant, and the program helps keep those costs down through repurposing, recycling, and minimizing disposal volumes.



— In collaboration with the U.S. Army Reserve, National Guard and the active-duty Army, JMC annually conducts Operation Patriot Press. This exercise, established by AMC, is promotes readiness by providing real-world training for Army requirements and training towards mission essential task requirements for Army components and various other service branches. Throughout JMC OPP missions, units partner with ammunition storage locations around the nation and Soldiers configure, issue, manage, receive, ship and transport stocks.