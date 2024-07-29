379th EMXS Fuel Cell respond to the call

The KC-135 Stratotanker can't fly without fuel, and accurately gauging the amount of fuel it carries is crucial. The 379th Expeditionary Maintenance Squadron is ready to support when the fuel systems need repair.



Aircraft fuel systems mechanics perform various duties on the KC-135, ranging from routine check-ups to emergency repairs. Recently, after a KC-135 crew reported a broken fuel probe in one of its tanks, fuel technicians from the 379th arrived ready to fix the issue.



"A malfunctioning fuel probe means we have to get into the tank to replace it," said an aircraft fuel systems mechanic assigned to the 379th EMXS. "It can be difficult to move around in there, but we always get the job done."



The first step for a maintainer entering one of the engine fuel tanks is to ensure the area is as safe as possible. Three Airmen are assigned to each task to ensure safety: one to perform the maintenance, one to fetch tools and assist, and one on standby in case emergency services are needed.



"In reality, we spend two or three hours preparing before we even open the wing," said the maintainer. "Even with empty tanks, there are still fuel remnants in the air and inside the tank, so we need to wear our personal protective equipment to avoid inhaling any fumes."



Once everything is deemed safe, the technician climbs into the engine's fuel tank in the wing next to the engine. The tank is short and can accommodate only one person, requiring dexterity and precision to move properly inside. The desert heat adds to the difficulty of the already confined space.



"The biggest difference between working here and back stateside is the environment," said the 379th EMXS aircraft fuel systems section chief. "We have more missions in a more austere environment, so we have to adapt. We work through the heat, the rain, or whatever else the mission requires to maintain the KC-135's presence in the AOR."



In these challenging conditions, the Airmen of the 379th EMXS fuel cell dedicate themselves to keeping the KC-135 operational, ensuring the 379th Air Expeditionary Wing can continue to generate combat airpower anytime and anywhere.

