USS Springfield Holds Change of Command

NAVAL BASE GUAM (July 30, 2024) – The Los Angeles-class fast attack submarine USS Springfield (SSN 671) conducted a change of command ceremony on Tuesday, July 30, onboard Naval Base Guam. During the ceremony, Cmdr. Andrew Domina turned over command of Springfield to Cmdr. Gregory Storer.



Capt. Neil Steinhagen, commander, Submarine Squadron 15, served as presiding officer.



“During his time on Guam, Andy’s submarine has accomplished outstanding things,” said Steinhagen. “Being the only forward-deployed submarine squadron in the U.S. Navy can be challenging due to the high operational tempo, but that didn’t stop Andy and his team from leading the fleet in retention, qualifications, knowledge, and warfighting skills. They also stood true to the submarine’s motto, ‘United for Freedom,’ through two successful deployments vital to national security and fostering bilateral engagements with allies and partners across the Pacific.”



During Domina's tenure, Springfield undertook a series of Western Pacific deployments, marked by significant port visits. These included docking at HMAS Stirling Naval Base in Perth, Australia; a visit to Busan, Republic of Korea, where Springfield hosted ship tours for the U.S. and ROK navies and participated in bilateral engagements; and in Yokosuka, Japan, where they hosted Japan Maritime Self-Defense Force Vice Adm. Saito Akira, commander-in-chief of the Self-Defense Fleet. These operations underscored Springfield's vital role in maritime security and highlighted the importance of bilateral engagement in maintaining stability and security in the Pacific.



“Serving with the crew of USS Springfield has been the highlight of my career,” said Domina. “Our successes are a testament to the dedication and professionalism of our officers, chiefs, and Sailors. Together, we have demonstrated the strength of our alliances and the importance of our mission in the Indo-Pacific. To the crew, thank you for your hard work and I can’t wait to see the outstanding things you will accomplish in the future.”



Domina, born in Honolulu, Hawaii, and a 2003 graduate of North Carolina State University, will continue his service at Submarine Squadron Six in Norfolk, Virginia. Storer, a native of Branford, Connecticut, and a 2006 graduate of the United States Naval Academy, takes command of Springfield after serving in Washington D.C. in the Financial Management and Comptroller office for the Assistant Secretary of the Navy.



"I am honored to take command of USS Springfield and lead this exceptional team," said Storer. "I look forward to continuing our mission and upholding the highest standards of excellence and readiness."



Commander Submarine Squadron 15, based at Polaris Point, Naval Base Guam, is home to four Los Angeles-class fast-attack submarines forward-deployed in the Pacific. Renowned for their unparalleled speed, endurance, stealth, and mobility, these submarines are the backbone of the Navy's submarine force. As apex predators of the sea, fast-attack submarines play a crucial role in safeguarding our nation's interests and ensuring peace through strength in the Pacific region.



