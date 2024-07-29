Submarine Squadron 17 Commodore Receives Career Engineering Achievement Award by Society of Asian Scientists and Engineers

Courtesy Photo | Commander, Submarine Squadron 17 Commodore Chimi Zacot received his commission,...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | Commander, Submarine Squadron 17 Commodore Chimi Zacot received his commission, graduating from Virginia Tech in 1999 with two Bachelor of Science degrees in aerospace engineering and ocean engineering. He also holds a Master of Science degree in electrical engineering from the Naval Postgraduate School. see less | View Image Page

Commander, Submarine Group Nine Rear. Adm. Nicholas Tilbrook is pleased to announce that Commander, Submarine Squadron 17 Capt. Chimi Zacot received a career engineering achievement award by the Society of Asian Scientists and Engineers (SASE), with an emphasis on leadership roles, and also community and service impact.



SASE was founded in November 2007 to help Asian heritage scientific and engineering professionals achieve their full potential, and is the go-to organization for talent and leadership development in science, engineering & technology. In line with SASE’s pillar of celebrating diversity in the workplace, SASE recognizes the great achievements of Asian Pacific Islander American (APIA) professionals.



"Asian American scientists and engineers play a crucial role in the U.S. Navy's submarine force, bringing diverse perspectives and innovative solutions to the complex challenges we face at sea,” said Tilbrook. “Capt. Zacot personifies the expertise that enhances our technological capabilities and strengthens our strategic advantage, ensuring we remain at the forefront of naval submarine warfare. His contributions are invaluable to maintaining the strength and security of our Navy and nation."



Commodore Zacot was born in Taegu, South Korea, then immigrated to the U.S. in 1984, grew up in Prince George County, Virginia, and became a naturalized U.S. citizen in 1992.



“Like with any award you get when wearing the uniform, I am standing here today because of the achievements of the Sailors and officers who worked with me in my various commands, and as well as my personal mentors and role models who supported me throughout my career,” said Zacot. “This award is a testament to their efforts and I hope that in me receiving this award, that the next generation of Asian American service members can better understand the support and opportunities they have available to them.”



Zacot received his commission, graduating from Virginia Tech in 1999 with two Bachelor of Science degrees in aerospace engineering and ocean engineering. He also holds a Master of Science degree in electrical engineering from the Naval Postgraduate School.



Following initial training, Zacot reported aboard the fast attack submarine USS Tucson (SSN 770) homeported out of Pearl Harbor, Hawaii, where he qualified submarines and held various division officer positions. Subsequent sea tours included USS Hawaii (SSN 776) as the engineer officer, USS Tennessee (SSBN 734) as executive officer, as well as USS Louisiana (SSBN 743) as commanding officer.



Ashore, Zacot served on the Submarine Squadron Seven staff as engineer officer, as the executive officer and as the director of advanced training and tactics at the Naval Submarine School, and as the senior member of the nuclear propulsion examining board on the staff of U.S. Pacific Fleet. Zacot most recently served as the special assistant to the director for personnel, policy, and training at Naval Reactors from April 2021 to October 2022, where he oversaw all activities related to the recruiting, selection, training, assignment, and career management for all nuclear trained officers and enlisted personnel.



“For SASE, with the number of applicants and the strength of some of their packages, it's an honor just to be considered, and for my friends and family, I can't thank them enough and I'm here because of their support,” said Zacot.



The 2024 SASE National Convention will take place later this year at Boston, Massachusetts, October 9-12.