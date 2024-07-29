20th CS opens the network for the 25th ATKG

Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    SHAW AIR FORCE BASE, S.C. — The 20th Communications Squadron is responsible for ensuring base communication capabilities are modernized and running efficiently, providing superior command and control, communications and mission-ready cyber operations and support for the 20th Fighter Wing and tenant units at Shaw Air Force Base, S.C.

    During the last year, the 20th CS led the charge in establishing the network and security of the new 25th Attack Group facilities on base. The unit worked to establish fiber connections, install and configure equipment, ensure all systems are operational, and help set up a 24-hour camera security system, among other things. The 25th ATKG relies on its communication network to complete its MQ-9 Reaper mission and training support, and the 20th CS is committed to providing continued support.

    “If they face any problems, we’ll be ready to assist,” said U.S. Air Force Tech. Sgt. Lisa Le, 20th CS cyber transport technician. “They operate 24/7, so if any issues arise, our team is on standby and prepared to resolve them on site.”

    The collaboration between the 20th CS and the 25th ATKG underscores the importance of having a robust communication infrastructure and a strong working relationship between a host installation and its tenant units.

    “Tenant units bring more diversity and capability aspects that a base gets to bring to the fight,” said Staff Sgt. Jaime Figueroa, 20th CS program manager. “I believe this is huge and critical to deter adversaries from daily communication security breaches. The more tenant units, the more ‘abilities’ a base has.”

    The 20th CS’s dedication to maintaining and improving communication networks is critical to the success of Shaw’s mission and the security of its operations. Their ongoing efforts ensure that all units on base can perform their duties without interruption, reinforcing the base’s overall readiness.

