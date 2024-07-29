FORT STEWART, Ga. – Fort Stewart and the 3rd Infantry Division celebrated the 249th anniversary of the United States Army Chaplain Corps at the Main Post Chapel here July 29, 2024.



Service members, veterans, Families and distinguished guests came together to honor the long-standing tradition of spiritual support and moral guidance provided by the Chaplain Corps since its inception in 1775.



Attendees gathered to pay homage to the chaplains and religious affairs specialists who have served with unwavering dedication throughout the Army’s history. The event included an invocation, National Anthem, lunch, inspirational testimonies and concluded with a cake-cutting ceremony.



“On the 29th of July, 1775, General George Washington said, ‘I want chaplains,’” said Chaplain Lt. Col. Dan S. Urquhart, the 3rd Infantry Division Chaplain. “So we're one of the earliest, oldest and smallest branches in the Army.”



Since its inception, more than 25,000 chaplains have joined the ranks as religious advisors. During garrison operations, peacetime missions and in combat, chaplains and religious affairs specialists perform their unique – yet necessary – duties in one of the most religiously diverse organizations in the world.



“To this day our presence in the Chaplain Corps is still there to take care of Soldiers,” said Urquhart. “As our culture changes, we are still here to take care and love every one of our Soldiers, Family members and civilians.”



The anniversary was a fitting tribute to the selfless service and commitment of the Chaplain Corps, honoring their past while looking forward to their continued role in supporting the Army’s mission and its Soldiers.

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 07.30.2024 Date Posted: 07.30.2024 15:49 Story ID: 477374 Location: FORT STEWART, GEORGIA, US Web Views: 5 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 3rd Infantry Division celebrates 249th Anniversary of the Chaplain Corps, by PFC Trey Woodard, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.