Fort Sill wins AER award for 2nd year, raises $211K for Soldiers

FORT SILL, Okla. — Fort Sill earned the Army Emergency Relief (AER) best large installation award for the second consecutive year through a community-wide effort, raising more than $211,000 from active-duty Soldiers and retirees, and providing over $1 million in assistance to military families in 2023.



AER, a nonprofit organization founded in 1942, provides financial assistance to Soldiers, retirees and their families through interest-free loans, grants and educational scholarships. Since its inception, AER has provided $2 billion to nearly 4 million Soldiers, including $1 billion since 9/11.



The impact of AER's assistance can be life-changing for Soldiers and their families. Daniel Farrell, financial readiness specialist and AER assistant, shared recent examples of the program's crucial support. "Recently, we assisted a Soldier whose AC broke during the scorching 100-degree heat," Farrell said. In another case, AER helped a Soldier's spouse with rent while her husband was job-hunting, showcasing how the program's support extends beyond just the service members to their families.



Farrell highlighted the program's overall impact. "In 2023, we provided over $1.02 million in assistance in the form of interest-free loans and grants. Almost $230,000 of that was grants which were not required to be paid back," he said.



Fort Sill's success stems from widespread participation across the installation. The campaign raised more than $169,000 from 2,200 active-duty Soldiers, reflecting a participation rate exceeding 23%. Farrell emphasized that this broad engagement was crucial to the program's achievement, highlighting the community's commitment to supporting fellow service members.



The program also supports education, providing nearly $300,000 in scholarships for college to children and spouses of Soldiers and retired Soldiers.



Zilpa Oseguera, financial readiness program manager, emphasized AER's comprehensive approach. "AER is not just another check. Soldiers and their families are also getting financial resources, counseling, information on how to handle their debt, and how to plan for retirement," Oseguera said.



The program aims to steer Soldiers away from predatory lenders. Farrell stressed AER's accessibility, saying, "Your credit rating is the uniform you wear and your expiration term of service (ETS) date."



For immediate needs, Farrell said, "The commander and first sergeant can also approve loans of up to $2,000 through AER's 'Quick Assist' program."



Fort Sill's leadership played a crucial role in the campaign's success. "The success of this campaign has been because our leadership here at Fort Sill has been very supportive. It's a great partnership between the commanding general, garrison, and all the different commanders of the brigades," Oseguera said.



As Fort Sill celebrates this achievement, the focus remains on supporting Soldiers and their families through financial readiness and emergency assistance.



"AER goes hand in hand with learning how to manage your finances and how to manage your life. It's all under the umbrella of financial readiness, making our Soldiers mission ready. When we support our Soldiers, we strengthen our entire Army family," Oseguera said.