Photo Story: New commander takes charge of Fort McCoy Garrison following 2024 change-of-command ceremony, Part 2

During the ceremony, Col. Sheyla Baez Ramirez took command of the garrison from Col. Stephen Messenger. Patrick J. Appelman, director of U.S. Army Installation Management Command-Readiness, served as the presiding officer for the ceremony.



Dozens of garrison workforce members and special guests attended the event at Fort McCoy's Commemorative Area where the ceremony took place in front of Veterans Memorial Plaza.



The Commemorative Area is a favorite area for change-of-command ceremonies at the installation.



“Steve, I know this is a bittersweet day for you,” Appelman said as he reviewed the accomplishments of Messenger during his last two years as commander of the garrison. “Commanding a garrison is one of the most unique military assignments one can experience. Serving our Soldiers, civilians, and their families. … Installation Management Command and the Army entrust garrison commands to defend and secure Army installations. And you Steve as the garrison commander provided that defense and that security of U.S. Army Garrison-Fort McCoy with unparalleled expertise and grace. Thank you.



“I would also like to welcome Col. Sheyla Baez (Ramirez),” Appelman said. “I’ve enjoyed getting to know you the past couple of days, and I also would like to welcome your family to the IMCOM-Readiness team. Sheyla, I am excited to see you assume command and lead U.S. Army Garrison-Fort McCoy. As a proven leader, I am confident you will invest the same time, passion, professionalism, pride, and expertise into the entire community of Fort McCoy. Trust me, they deserve nothing less for each and every day of your command.”



After taking command, Baez Ramirez said she was proud to come to Fort McCoy to lead the garrison.



“Today is a very special day,” she said in her first remarks as the garrison commander. “And not because I am here and not because I’m taking command of Fort McCoy. It is because we are expanding the community. It’s because we are building up on Col. Messenger and what he has done for Fort McCoy. I am super proud to have the opportunity to serve with you. I hope to have the opportunity to serve with all of our partners in the community."



As garrison commander, Baez-Ramirez will be responsible for day-to-day operation and management of the only U.S. Army installation in Wisconsin. A garrison commander also represents the Army and the installation in the surrounding community, approves and issues garrison policies in accordance with respective Army regulations, approves and issues policies for the civilian workforce, and supports mobilization station requirements.



