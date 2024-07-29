Fort Sill welcomes the Air Defense Artillery's 46th Commandant and Chief

Photo By Amber Osei | FORT SILL, Okla. — A joint Assumption of Responsibility Ceremony took place on July...... read more read more Photo By Amber Osei | FORT SILL, Okla. — A joint Assumption of Responsibility Ceremony took place on July 30, 2024, at McNair Hall, Fort Sill, welcoming Brig. Gen. Alric “Ric” L. Francis as Commandant of the Field Artillery and Col. Glenn Henke as the 46th Commandant and Chief of the Air Defense Artillery. Following traditional ceremonies, including receiving the colors and the playing of the Star-Spangled Banner, Henke addressed the audience, outlining his vision for the branch. “As our adversaries develop and proliferate missile defense threats to the joint force, the mission of the Air Defense Artillery has never been more critical,” Henke said. “Senior leaders across our Army and the Department of Defense recognize the importance and capabilities of ADA units globally.” Henke, originally from Boise, Idaho, joined the ROTC program at Seattle University, where he majored in computer science. Reflecting on his advancement within the ADA branch, Henke attributed his success to a mix of luck and location. “When I started out, entering the basic officer leaders’ course at Fort Bliss, Texas, my plan was to serve four years and then return to Seattle,” Henke said. “But I found that I enjoyed my work and the people I was with, so I decided to stay. It wasn’t my original plan to be where I am now; the Army kept presenting me with challenges, and I continued to embrace them.” Maj. Gen. Winston P. Brooks, commanding general of the Fires Center of Excellence and Fort Sill, discussed the mission and expectations of the branch commandants. “Driving the doctrine and program of instruction to train our force, overseeing manning and talent management, and advancing our capabilities for the Army of 2030 and designing the Army of 2040 heavily relies on our commandant team,” Brooks said. In his new role, Henke assumes significant responsibility as both the 46th Commandant and Chief and the deputy commanding officer for Fort Sill. His previous roles include military deputy director of the Joint Counter UAS at the Pentagon and deputy commanding officer of the 32nd Army and Missile Defense Command at Fort Bliss, Texas. Henke described these roles as challenging but crucial for his career growth. He emphasized the importance of defining a clear vision for the commandant position to guide the school through forthcoming changes. “It’s a vital role that offers the opportunity to shape training, education, doctrine, and modernization within the branch,” Henke said. “My diverse assignments have given me a broad perspective. As leaders progress through the Army, they develop ideas on how it should advance. Being the commandant allows me to put some of those ideas into practice.” Brig. Gen. Francis and Col. Henke assumed their new roles before the ceremony and are expected to serve for at least two years. see less | View Image Page

FORT SILL, Okla. — A joint Assumption of Responsibility Ceremony took place on July 30, 2024, at McNair Hall, Fort Sill, welcoming Brig. Gen. Alric “Ric” L. Francis as Commandant of the Field Artillery and Col. Glenn Henke as the 46th Commandant and Chief of the Air Defense Artillery.



Following traditional ceremonies, including receiving the colors and the playing of the Star-Spangled Banner, Henke addressed the audience, outlining his vision for the branch.



“As our adversaries develop and proliferate missile defense threats to the joint force, the mission of the Air Defense Artillery has never been more critical,” Henke said. “Senior leaders across our Army and the Department of Defense recognize the importance and capabilities of ADA units globally.”



Henke, originally from Boise, Idaho, joined the ROTC program at Seattle University, where he majored in computer science. Reflecting on his advancement within the ADA branch, Henke attributed his success to a mix of luck and location.



“When I started out, entering the basic officer leaders’ course at Fort Bliss, Texas, my plan was to serve four years and then return to Seattle,” Henke said. “But I found that I enjoyed my work and the people I was with, so I decided to stay. It wasn’t my original plan to be where I am now; the Army kept presenting me with challenges, and I continued to embrace them.”



Maj. Gen. Winston P. Brooks, commanding general of the Fires Center of Excellence and Fort Sill, discussed the mission and expectations of the branch commandants.



“Driving the doctrine and program of instruction to train our force, overseeing manning and talent management, and advancing our capabilities for the Army of 2030 and designing the Army of 2040 heavily relies on our commandant team,” Brooks said.



In his new role, Henke assumes significant responsibility as both the 46th Commandant and Chief and the deputy commanding officer for Fort Sill. His previous roles include military deputy director of the Joint Counter-small Unmanned Aircraft Systems Office at the Pentagon and deputy commanding officer of the 32nd Army and Missile Defense Command at Fort Bliss, Texas. Henke described these roles as challenging but crucial for his career growth. He emphasized the importance of defining a clear vision for the commandant position to guide the school through forthcoming changes.



“It’s a vital role that offers the opportunity to shape training, education, doctrine, and modernization within the branch,” Henke said. “My diverse assignments have given me a broad perspective. As leaders progress through the Army, they develop ideas on how it should advance. Being the commandant allows me to put some of those ideas into practice.”



Brig. Gen. Francis and Col. Henke assumed their new roles before the ceremony and are expected to serve for at least two years.