Unleashing Thracian Viper 24

AVIANO AIR BASE, Italy - - The 31st Fighter Wing has been participating in exercise Thracian Viper 24 at Bezmer Air Base, Bulgaria July 16 to Aug. 2, 2024.



Exercise Thracian Viper 24 is an integration exercise that brings together the United States, Romanian and Hellenic Air Forces to work alongside the Bulgarian air force.



This exercise is specifically designed to help the Bulgarian air force prepare for the acquisition of eight F-16s in 2025, as they transition from Russian fighter jets to Western military technology, further solidifying their alliance with NATO.



“This is the first time the 31st Fighter Wing and U.S. Air Force F-16s have operated out of Bezmer Air Base,” said Maj. Kimberly Auton, Thracian Viper project officer. “This is a huge advantage for us in terms of being able to practice our agile combat employment, hot pit refueling and just getting good experience at foreign airfields.”



The significance of Exercise Thracian Viper 24 lies in the strengthening of relationships between NATO allies and partners. By working together in similar joint exercises, participating countries can improve their readiness, responsiveness and interoperability in a high-intensity environment. This collaboration not only enhances combat readiness but also demonstrates a shared commitment to security in the Southeastern European region.



One key aspect of the exercise is hot pit refueling, which demonstrates NATO's ability to operate from locations with varying levels of capacity and support. This capability ensures that Airmen and aircrews are prepared to deliver lethal combat power across a spectrum of military operations. The VIPER kit used in hot pit refueling allows for highly mobile fuel support from any filtered fuel source during Agile Combat Employment operations.



“We’re getting a lot of valid training in terms of our interoperability with other nations,” said Auton. “It gives our personnel the exposure and experience they need so when we deploy down range at a moment's notice, we can integrate and operate effectively to get the mission done.”



Exercise Thracian Viper 24 showcases the 31st FW’s role in U.S. commitments to NATO partners and allies, as well as within USAFE-AFAFRICA. TV24 allows the United States and its allies to strengthen deterrence efforts and adapt to emerging threats. Overall, Thracian Viper 24 is an integral part of NATO's success in ensuring the collective defense and security of its member nations.

