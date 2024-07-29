Identical Twins Serve Together at SERMC

Photo By Scott Curtis | Gas Turbine Systems Technician (Mechanical) 1st Class Guokang Xie, left, and Gas...... read more read more Photo By Scott Curtis | Gas Turbine Systems Technician (Mechanical) 1st Class Guokang Xie, left, and Gas Turbine Systems Technician (Electrical) 1st Class Guojian Xie pose during a break at Southeast Regional Maintenance Center (SERMC) in Mayport, Fla. The identical twins joined the Navy in 2018 and have been separated since “A” School in Great Lakes, Ill. see less | View Image Page

MAYPORT, Fla. — Sailors at Southeast Regional Maintenance Center (SERMC) thought they were seeing double.

Identical twins Gas Turbine Systems Technician (Mechanical) 1st Class Guokang Xie, and Gas Turbine Systems Technician (Electrical) 1st Class Guojian Xie, originally from Queens, New York, wanted the opportunity to serve their country and learn a great trade together, so they decided to join the Navy in 2018.

“Before we enlisted, we were both interested in the GS (Gas Turbine Systems Technician) rate, and along the way we discovered that in order to make a senior chief you have to know both the mechanical and electrical side. So I picked mechanical, and Guojian picked electrical, and we thought if someday we have a chance to make senior chief, we can help each other,” said Guokang.

“We went to boot camp a week apart, Guojian said. “We heard that if you’re family, you won't be stationed on the same ship, but we didn’t know if that started in boot camp or after you actually got into the Fleet.”

Prior to November 1942, the U.S. military allowed twins and brothers to serve in the same unit or naval vessel. When USS Juneau (CL 52) was torpedoed during the Battle of Guadal Canal on November 13, 1942, the ship was lost with all five Sullivan brothers aboard.

Since then brothers or members of the same family may serve in the same ship, pending approval by Commander, Navy Personnel Command.

Because they reported to boot camp a week apart, the twins were separated into different divisions, and weren’t expecting to run into each other while there.

“Then one day we were both in the mess hall, and I looked over and saw Guojian, and was really surprised! So I was trying to talk to him, but we quickly decided it would be best to not talk to each other in that situation (laughs), but it was really nice to see each other,” Guokang said.

It wasn’t until a few weeks later the twins discovered they were in the same building and ship the whole time.

“I was writing all of the deck log entries for an upcoming inspection, and the RDC (Recruit Division Commander) commended me on my handwriting. After we passed the inspection. He called me into his office and told me to wait there. I was worried at first, thinking I had done something wrong. I couldn’t believe it when he brought my brother over and gave us a chance to talk to each other for a few minutes,” Guokang said.

“Family is very important to us, and because we both worry about each other, we just kept telling each other, ‘please graduate on time.’ We were so grateful for that moment, and we both graduated on time and went to ‘A School’ together in Great Lakes. We were there together for about three months,” Guojian said.

Guojian’s school was about three months longer, so Guokang got to the Fleet first. “I got orders to USS Lake Champlain (CG 57) in San Diego in September 2018 and stayed there for almost five years, Guokang added.”

Guojian’s first orders were to Yokosuka, Japan aboard USS Barry (DDG 52). Because Barry is forward deployed to Japan, his designated sea tour was a year shorter, so after four years he picked orders to SERMC in Florida.

“Once I finished my five-year sea tour on Lake Champlain, we wanted the opportunity to live together again and save money, and fortunately there was an opening at SERMC, so I accepted the orders and now I work in the Gauge Cal Shop,” Guokang said.

“Before I got there, I was always telling Guojian to be really nice to people, because when I get there people won’t be able to tell the difference! (laughs) I told him to just be nice to everyone, stay motivated, stuff like that,” Guokang said.

“Yeah, I developed all of the connections for him, and made his transition here very easy (laughs),” Guojian said. “A lot of funny stuff happened every day at first. People who work for in the Gas Turbine Shop would approach me in the passageway with a question or looking for help, or to just chat, which is always funny. But now most people know us and can identify the subtle differences.”

The twins wear different uniforms on most days, different colored rims on their glasses and part their hair on different sides to help differentiate between them. Because Guojian works in the Gas Turbine Shop he wears coveralls most of the time, while in the Gauge Cal Shop Guokang wears Type III uniform.

“We don’t get competitive with each other and are always encouraging each other. I mean, it’s great that we’ve been able to progress up the ranks concurrently,” Guokang said.

Right now the twins are happy working together at SERMC, and are in the process of buying a home so they can pay down the mortgage together. They’d like to buy a second home here eventually.

Both Xie brothers will re-enlist at the end of their current agreement. “We realize with the difference in transfer dates that we’ll probably end up separated again, but that’s ok because we’re in this for the long haul, and love the Jacksonville area,” Guokang said.