Getting Telemedicine Care Overseas With TRICARE

FALLS CHURCH, Va. – Do you live overseas and need health care? You might be able to get telemedicine care from home.



“Different countries have different laws about telemedicine,” said Michael Griffin, a program analyst with the TRICARE Overseas Program Office at the Defense Health Agency. “This means that if you get telemedicine care in an overseas location, TRICARE will only cover this care if it meets certain requirements.”



Before you get telemedicine outside the United States, know what TRICARE covers and doesn’t cover.



Telemedicine coverage and costs



TRICARE covers secure video or audio-only telemedicine care overseas when:

• The care is a TRICARE-covered benefit and is appropriate for telemedicine.

• The country where you get care allows telemedicine.

• The provider is TRICARE-authorized and located in the same country where you get care.

• The provider follows all local health care and telemedicine rules.



Note: Providers located in the U.S. aren’t eligible to provide telemedicine care overseas. This includes providers from Doctor On Demand, Telemynd, and SimpliFed.



If the care meets these rules, TRICARE Overseas will pay your claim. They’ll deny your claim if you get telemedicine care from a U.S.-based provider while overseas.



Remember, telemedicine costs the same as in-person care. You may need a referral or pre-authorization for your telemedicine visit. Call International SOS, the TRICARE Overseas contractor, if you aren’t sure.



Did you pay up front for telemedicine? You can file claims online with the TRICARE Overseas Secure Claims Portal. If you file by mail, fill out and sign the claim form (DD Form 2642). Remember to include all required information.



How to find a telemedicine provider overseas



To find a TRICARE-authorized provider who offers telemedicine:

1. Go to the TRICARE Overseas Network Provider Search Tool.

2. Choose your region, country, and TRICARE location. Then click “Search.”

3. Expand the “Specialty” filter and check “Telemedicine.” You might need to click “View More” to see this option.

4. Pick a provider from the list.



If you can’t find a telemedicine provider with this tool, International SOS can help you.



Telemental health



TRICARE covers some telemental health services, as noted in the TRICARE Mental Health and Substance Use Disorder Services Fact Sheet. This care may need pre-authorization. Are you an active duty service member? You must have a referral and pre-authorization from your primary care manager for any mental health care outside a military hospital or clinic.



Want to make a telemedicine appointment? Visit TRICARE Telemedicine to learn more. If you have questions about your care options, contact International SOS.



